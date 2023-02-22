What's on: Your guide to events in Port Stephens

More than 100 boats will compete in the 2023 NSW Game Fishing Association Interclub Tournament. Fish weigh-ins will be from 4pm each day at the public wharf in Nelson Bay. The Lyndy Grieves Memorial Tournament is open to all lady anglers regardless of age on February 23. The iconic sail past will be from 7.15am on February 24. More: nswgfa.com.au/interclub