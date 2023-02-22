What's on: Your guide to events in Port Stephens

February 23-26: Nelson Bay, Shoal Bay.
More than 100 boats will compete in the 2023 NSW Game Fishing Association Interclub Tournament. Fish weigh-ins will be from 4pm each day at the public wharf in Nelson Bay. The Lyndy Grieves Memorial Tournament is open to all lady anglers regardless of age on February 23. The iconic sail past will be from 7.15am on February 24. More: nswgfa.com.au/interclub
February 24: Raymond Terrace and Tomaree libraries. Time: 3pm-5pm. Cost: Free
The Lounge is a safe space for young people to drop in and hang out, make new friends, share ideas and have fun. Enjoy video games, music, board games, access to computers. The Lounge is held each Friday and is suitable for people aged 13 plus.
February 25: The Prick Store, Raymond Terrace. Time: 4pm-6pm. Cost: $55
Spend an afternoon in an inclusive and welcoming space creating your very own personalised planter. When you're finished, pick out your very own cacti or succulent. An event in celebration of World Pride. More details and tickets: theprickstore.com.au.
February 25: Medowie Social. Time: 11.30am.
Hosted by Medowie and Stockton RSL sub-branches each Saturday morning. All serving and ex-service men and women are welcome. Enjoy a free coffee on your first visit. Join people with similar life experiences for a chat and catch-up. Children of service personnel are welcome. No pressure atmosphere.
March 6-27: 2 Coweambah Way, Tanilba Bay. Time: 12pm-4pm. Cost: Free but bookings essential
Tomaree Neighbourhood Centre is hosting a free four week Indigenous art and cultural workshop for youth (upper primary and high school aged), facilitated by Worimi artist Jason Russell from Koori Colours Art Gallery. Bookings to (02) 4984 6220 or clare@tomareenc.org.au.
