Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Sail Port Stephens 'thrilled' to welcome sports boats to 2023 regatta

February 23 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sports boats in action at Sail Port Stephens. They will return in the The Windward-Leeward Series from May 5-7. Picture by Salty Dingo

Like sausage rolls and sauce, Sail Port Stephens and sports boats have been inextricably linked since 2016 and race organisers are looking forward to another great series with the thrill machines in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.