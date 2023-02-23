Like sausage rolls and sauce, Sail Port Stephens and sports boats have been inextricably linked since 2016 and race organisers are looking forward to another great series with the thrill machines in 2023.
The high-performance class comprises a mixed but well-matched fleet of thoroughbred designs such as the Shaw 650, Thompson 7, Elliott 7 and 780, Melges 24, Viper 640, Leech 650, Sayer 8, Bethwaite 79er and more, all of which bring colour, spray and excitement to arguably Australia's best inshore racing waterway.
Originally the plan this year was for the sports boats to sail a passage series along with a trailer sailer fleet, however by popular demand a windward-leeward course is being offered.
That means up to nine races in three fantastic days of sailing as part of a stand-alone Bay Series that will see J70s and the International Canoe class sharing the same course.
Over the years the Australian Sports Boat Association has coincided the regatta with its state and national championships, with crews regularly praising the race organisation and sailing conditions.
Lake Macquarie's Malcolm Dean said in 2021: "The regatta was awesome. There's great banter and we love sailing against the best."
He added that: "the race committee did a brilliant job in really challenging conditions. Everything was perfect - we kept checking bias on the start line and there wasn't any... I'm going to buy them all a beer this afternoon".
Queensland's Graham Sherring said "the friendliness of the people and excellent hospitality" is another appealing quality of the region, along with the idyllic sailing conditions.
Daily prizes and entertainment will be offered at the Cheeky Dog run by event sponsor Bannisters Port Stephens, with Sail Port Stephens being just as much renowned for its off-water hospitality as on-water excellence.
"With the support of Bay Sailing Centre and Port Stephens Yacht Club, we're really keen to establish the Bay Series as a major off-the-beach event in its own right," Sail Port Stephens regatta director Paul O'Rourke said.
"The sports boats are integral to that plan as we enjoy having them here, there's ideal facilities, and I know they all really enjoy being here as well.
"I'd encourage anyone who owns a sports boat, whether it's sitting in the shed or actively competing, to come and enjoy three days of fun, challenging windward-leeward racing, and that famous Sail Port Stephens festive atmosphere as well."
In a change to the running of the Sail Port Stephens regatta in 2023, the Commodores Cup and Port Stephens Trophy will run across five days from April 24-29. Previously it ran across three.
April 27 has bee retained as the lay-day and a major social event is planned for April 26.
The Windward-Leeward Series, featuring the NSW Yachting Championships and TP52 Gold Cup Act 3, will run alone from May 5-7.
Trailables and off-the-beach classes, to be run at the Bay Sailing Centre in Salamander Bay, also get their own event from May 19-21.
Entries and the Notice of Race: sailportstephens.com.au/bay-series.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.