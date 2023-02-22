Sausages will be supplied but BYO resume to a barbecue in Williamtown on Saturday where National Parks and Wildlife Service will be helping Indigenous residents apply for jobs on Worimi country.
It comes as National Parks is advertising nine jobs, ranging from administrative roles to field or project officers, to work on country.
"Bring your resumes and cover letters, come and meet NPWS staff who are mob who'll be there on the day to talk about their experience and skills and the type of work they do day-to-day," Jamie Tarrant, chair of the Worimi Conservation Lands board of management, said.
"It's hard for our mob when they want to work on country because there is a barrier to applying - they don't understand government lingo, they don't understand the process around the job focus capabilities.
"We want local Worimi people in these jobs. It's about attracting our people who have cultural knowledge to be able to work on country and care for country."
The 4200-hectare conservation lands is managed by the Worimi traditional owners in partnership with National Parks and Wildlife Service.
Created in February 2007, the Aboriginal-owned park is managed to protect its natural and cultural values, while providing public access and promoting safe and sustainable recreational and commercial use.
As well as the nine roles, the Worimi Conservational Lands board is creating a talent pool of people to draw on.
"We want to encourage community to have a go, to come and see what it's like to work on country. It's a good opportunity for entry level roles to get a foot in the door," Mr Tarrant said.
"It's amazing working on country. You're working with family while educating visitors about such a special place to the local Worimi people.
"Being on country is the best part. Even a rainy day still beats a day in the office."
Anyone interested in the free community day and barbecue from 12pm to 3pm on Saturday, February 25 can reach out to joint management coordinator Nadine Russell on nadine.russell@environment.nsw.gov.au or 0484 643 337.
Applications for the nine Worimi Conservational Lands jobs close on Sunday, March 12.
