'We want Worimi people in these jobs': National Parks helping to break down barriers for mob applying to work on country

Updated February 23 2023 - 10:56am, first published 10:30am
Custodians meet on Worimi country. A community day at Murrook Culture Centre on Saturday, February 25 will help Indigenous residents apply for jobs to work on Worimi country.

Sausages will be supplied but BYO resume to a barbecue in Williamtown on Saturday where National Parks and Wildlife Service will be helping Indigenous residents apply for jobs on Worimi country.

