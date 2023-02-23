"This publication is so much more than a newspaper.
"I have been cover to cover reading the Examiner ever since I moved to the area in 1950, except for the years I spent working interstate.
"There is always something of importance, indeed necessity, supplied each week.
"Apart from local news and events, there is council information, entertainment opportunities and events, plus numerous other advertised trade and services information.
"All your readers know exactly what I mean. It is an integral part of our community. To lose it would be a disaster and very costly and inconvenient for everyone.
"In view of the massively popular area it represents, its importance cannot be overstated. A huge slice of the population will be cut off if this lifeline is removed."
This letter from Lyall is just one of the hundreds of messages of support I have received since going public with the news that the Port Stephens Examiner was in imminent danger of closing.
On December 1, 2022, staff were informed the Examiner, which proudly reports the news for a string of townships north of Newcastle - including Nelson Bay and Raymond Terrace - would fold before Christmas.
The closure would put an end to 129 years of reporting, chronicling and advocating for an area that is as rich in community as it is in history. Some quick maneuvering resulted in a reprieve until March but the sad reality is that the paper probably won't be around to celebrate its 130th birthday.
If you've seen the news lately, you're probably aware that regional newspapers across the state face similar challenges.
Publisher ACM's NSW newspapers, including the one you are reading now, have splashed the issue across their front pages to make the point that without a commitment from both sides of government in this state, communities in regional NSW will be left without a voice, without a champion for transparency and a chronicle of their rich histories.
It's a pretty grim thought. Without the advocacy and representation of a trusted local news source, communities are left vulnerable.
Factors largely beyond our control - including a sharp jump in the cost of newsprint and rising costs for production and distribution - have culminated in an untenable situation for many smaller publications.
YOUR PAPER IN PERIL
Of course, their importance cannot be measured in the number of pages printed each week or the number of printed copies sold or distributed.
Their importance is measured in the heartfelt and honestly written stories our journalists tell to highlight the abundance of decency in the community we serve, the stories of people coming together to help one another; to make where they live a better place; stories of love and achievement.
Their importance is measured in the tenaciously written articles examining local developments and the politics behind them, explaining campaigns for progress or heritage protection and amplifying the different voices within a community discussing what's needed for the future.
I joined the Examiner 17 years ago. The then editor, Keith Campbell, took a chance on a Raymond Terrace girl, born and bred, and in doing so gave me the most rewarding career I could have dreamt of.
As the proud editor of a newspaper, I'm gutted that we might soon stop printing. But I'm also proud that we and other newspapers in the ACM network are fighting every day for local news.
That's why, when NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet visited nearby Dungog on February 9, I went along to his press conference to ask him a question. On behalf of readers of the Examiner, I wanted to know whether his government, if re-elected on March 25, would do what Premier Dan Andrews did in Victoria and commit to running regular state government advertising in regional newspapers like the one you're reading now.
The Premier's response to my question, while vague, hinted at support of some sort. "This is something we are doing and looking to do more," he said.
Last week - after the NSW papers of publisher ACM used their front pages to ask the Premier and his challenger at the March 25 election, Labor's Chris Minns, if they will help protect the future of local news in NSW by making the Dan Andrews pledge - the office of Deputy Premier Paul Toole released a clarifying statement.
It said the government recognised "the importance of regional media" and pointed out that government agencies were already required to spend "at least 26 per cent of their campaign media expenditure on media platforms targeting regional audiences".
What share of that spending goes to long-standing local newspapers versus social media and other global digital platforms was not disclosed. And the government's 179-word statement failed to mention newspapers once.
This week NSW Labor issued a statement of its own, saying it would put an additional $3million in government advertising in regional print media.
While it's not the Dan Andrews guarantee of a full page of government advertising in every regional paper every week, which ACM and Country Press Australia say is providing meaningful support for papers across regional Victoria, it's something I suppose.
Labor says it will also double the government's new $3million Regional Media Fund, though how helping a country paper dabble in podcasting or social media helps it build a viable future isn't clear.
Will these assurances from the major parties vying to form our next government be enough to help save papers like mine? I hope so but I'm also worried it may not.
We've been here for 129 years and covered floods, fires, tragedies and celebrations. As a journalist, it humbles me every day to see how willing people are to share their life experiences, good and bad, with the local paper. From the death of a loved one, a heartfelt plea for help or an award, anniversary, celebration or achievement - the sharing of these stories creates an archived periodical of local life as we live it.
The notion of local communities not having a voice, a credible source of news on rates, roads, events and sport and an outlet for action and advocacy is heartbreaking for me and my colleagues, and for the many loyal readers and advertisers who have contacted us in recent weeks.
As we continue to fight for the future of local news in wonderful parts of NSW just like Port Stephens, we're incredibly grateful for the support of those readers like you who value what we do.
