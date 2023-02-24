Port Stephens Examiner
Your Paper in Peril: Labor's $3m promise is not quite the Dan Andrews pledge. But it's something

By Anna Wolf
Updated February 24 2023 - 11:24am, first published 11:00am
If the Labor Party is voted into government in NSW on March 25, Shadow Minister for Customer Service and Digital Yasmin Catley says she will be making sure the $3 million worth of extra government advertising that will begin appearing in regional newspapers "serves the public and is productive".

