With the NSW election coming up on March 25, the Port Stephens Examiner is determined to be a voice for its community.
Our journalists asked community members what some of the most important issues are, that will influence their vote at the ballot box later this month.
Check out the responses below.
Patrick Byron, Medowie
Housing, the cost of living and, I think one of the major things that affects us in the country is that it seems like an awful lot of money is spent in Sydney on unnecessary sports stadiums and things like that, money that could be better spent in other communities on roads, infrastructure and people issues.
Elizabeth Cooper, Raymond Terrace
Housing, the cost of living and we need more schools. Education is really important.
John Young, Medowie
Firstly, they need to fix the health system. Secondly, I think the state government can do a bit more to lower inflation. Thirdly, they need to look at the cost of living.
Michelle Sweeney, Largs
I don't think these politicians care about the every day person in communities like Raymond Terrace that are struggling. They make all these decisions but don't really make them based on the welfare of people, but to keep themselves in office. I will wait and see who I feel comfortable with and connect with before voting.
Emma Daniel, Salamander Bay
Issues that will influence my vote on March 25 include road improvements, increased internet coverage and increased medical access.
Henk Tobbe, One Mile
I wish I could vote as I've been waiting for a long time to become an Australian. If I could vote it would be for a fairer rental market with tenants protection against unfair eviction, a Medicare system that works for all, but would require a higher - means tested - contribution and strict gambling controls not only for pokies but all sorts of gambling.
Kathie Barnes, Nelson Bay
The most important issues that will influence my vote at the upcoming state election are: Restrictions on, or abolishment of poker machines, together with making the gambling ads on TV illegal, tighter laws governing building approvals and greater expenditure on arts/culture in rural regions.
Deirdre Hall, Tanilba Bay
Financial management and wise prioritisation of priorities and investment. The waste of money by government is very concerning - why do we have 40 empty buses go past us each day? Could they be better used elsewhere? Why was $1m paid for a very basic box local police station that is almost always unmanned? Why did we pay for a new stadium in Sydney replacing a perfectly good one? And the long list goes on.
2. Conservation of environment and avoiding the extinction of our native animals. Why are we knocking down forests for development? Can't already cleared land be used instead? Why is so much farmland unused? Can't this be reforested? Can the sides of all highways and roads be planted with local plant species? Get locals involved?
3. Health. This is a big issue and linked to federal responsibilities around Medicare. Pushing for the increase in Medicare for GPs etc (as the current NSW govt is doing) is critical. This will stop people going to hospitals to get free health care. Doctors are not practicing as it's simply not viable for them with such a low income stream. Health care industry staffing is also a huge issue with people leaving in droves. This needs to be addressed. Not easy though.
Mick Ullmann, Nelson Bay
Three issues that will influence my vote are homelessness, cost of living and support of local small business.
