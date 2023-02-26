Mike Clayton-Brown earns crucial points at Great Lakes Pro

Mike Clayton-Brown bowed out in semi-finals of the Great Lakes Pro on Friday to record his best result of 2023 on the qualifying series and boost his chances of making the Challenger Series.
The Corlette surfer beat Joel Vaughan 14.17 to 10.83 in quarter-finals of the 3000-point QS event at Boomerang Beach.
He then took on Taj Stokes, who opened with an 8.0. Clayton-Brown (5.0 and 3.83) drew level but Stokes' third and final wave was a 6.83 (14.83 total), leaving him chasing a 9.83. He then earned only two two-point scores.
Clayton-Brown, though, gained 1825 points towards his 2022-23 Australia/Oceania ranking.
A top seven finish secures a CS spot and he was eighth before the event.
Mikey McDonagh and Nixie Ryan won the contests.
In the women's Great Lakes contest, Newcastle's Ellie Lambkin and Amelie Bourke were the Hunter's best, making the quarter-finals.
Clayton-Brown was set to lineup in the Port Stephens Pro being held at Birubi Beach from Monday alongside Anna Bay surfers Josh Stretton, Jasmine Sampson and Jimmi Hill.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.