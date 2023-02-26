Port Stephens Examiner
Mike Clayton-Brown earns crucial points at Great Lakes Pro

By Craig Kerry
Updated February 27 2023 - 8:38am, first published 8:36am
Mike Clayton-Brown in action for Merewether at the Australian Boardriders Battle this month at Newcastle. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Mike Clayton-Brown bowed out in semi-finals of the Great Lakes Pro on Friday to record his best result of 2023 on the qualifying series and boost his chances of making the Challenger Series.

