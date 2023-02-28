Marina Market
March 4: Nelson Bay foreshore, Victoria Parade, near d'Albora Marina. Time: 4pm-8pm.
Homegrown's monthly twilight market along the Nelson Bay foreshore. The Marina Market also celebrates all things handmade, local and eco-friendly. Street food and live music also available.
Port Stephens Produce Market
March 4: Port Stephens Council administration building carpark, Raymond Terrace. Time: 9am-1pm.
Port Stephens' newest market features fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, honey, baked goods, gourmet produce, plants and butchers. Held the first and third Saturday of the month.
Nelson Bay Legacy Markets
March 5: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-3pm
Second-hand tools, clothes, arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes for sale. The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are held the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.
Medowie Markets
March 12: Grounds of the Bull N Bush Hotel, Ferodale Road, Medowie. Time: 8am-12pm.
Toys, tools, books, plants, clothes and more. A local market operated by the Medowie Lions Club.
Tomaree Markets
March 12: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-1pm.
Held the second and fourth Sunday of the month. An outdoor market with a wide variety of stalls, food and coffee.
Nelson Bay Legacy Markets
March 19: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-3pm
Second-hand tools, clothes, arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes for sale. The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are held the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.
Port Stephens Produce Market
March 18: Port Stephens Council administration building carpark, Raymond Terrace. Time: 9am-1pm.
Port Stephens' newest market features fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, honey, baked goods, gourmet produce, plants and butchers. Held the first and third Saturday of the month.
Tanilba Bay Markets
Mach 19: President Wilson Walk, Tanilba Bay. Time: 9am-12pm
Local produce, bric-a-brac, crafts and entertainment.
Garuwa Markets
March 19: Karuah Public School, 18 Bundabah Street, Karuah. Time: 9am-1pm.
Karuah Public School's market features food, homewares, arts and crafts, and live entertainment. Held the third Sunday of the month.
Fridays at Birubi
March 24: Robinson Reserve, Anna Bay. Time: 4pm-8pm.
A family friendly, locally owned and operated market from the same crew behind the Fingal Twilight Markets. On offer will be market stalls, delicious food, cold drinks and live local music. There is a playground and skate park nearby.
Fingal Twilight Markets
March 25: 5 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay (next to surf club). Time: 4pm-8pm.
Fingal Twilight Markets offers a great selection of artisan and handmade products. There's always something buzzing at this market from new stalls, exciting entertainment, delicious hot food, coffee, drinks and sweets.
Tomaree Markets
March 26: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-1pm.
Held the second and fourth Sunday of the month. An outdoor market with a wide variety of stalls, food and coffee.
Nelson Bay Legacy Markets
April 2: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-3pm
Second-hand tools, clothes, arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes for sale. The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are held the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.