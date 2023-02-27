After six months out of water, a coat of paint and a new hull, the Koala ferry has returned to the Lemon Tree Passage Marina.
Koala Ferries service owners Stacey Somerville and Richard Lampton purchased the boat two years ago with a passion for tourism.
"We sort of wanted to bring people to Port Stephens and there's so much to see around here," Ms Somerville said.
Following an out of water survey in August 2022, the vessel was taken out of the water and due for repairs.
Mr Lampton put his art skills into action for a revamp of the original yellow and white boat, with the help of Murals on The Moove.
"Richard is an artist, so him and Deb painted some indigenous artwork of marine life, like dolphins and whales on it," Ms Somerville said.
The ferry was put back into the water on February 11 and the couple said they were looking forward to servicing their community once again and have plans to create tourism packages.
"We've got something exciting in the works with Destination Port Stephens and hopefully we'll put some tourism packages together and the locals will enjoy it too," Ms Somerville said.
"There may not be much in Lemon Tree but if people come here then we can take them to do something, it puts us on the map a bit," she said.
"It's all about providing for the community."
She said the Koala Ferries and Water Taxi service plays a crucial role in the Port's community in offering routes from Lemon Tree Passage to Soldiers Point, Nelson Bay, Taylors Beach, Karuah, Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest.
"For example, for people to come to Lemon Tree from Soldiers Point for dinner, that's a 40 minute drive - that's a long way whereas we can get them here in 10 minutes," she said.
She also treasured the feedback from passengers and creating special memories for them.
"It's so cool when you get feedback in how you created a memory for someone, like that's a really cool feeling," she said.
Skipper Gino Pin has been steering the wheel for 18 months and says he loves taking people on the ferry.
"You meet some characters along the way and it's good fun, any day on the water is a good day, it's never wasted," he said.
The ferry carries 28 people and operates daily whether it's taking people to lunch, dinner or on a sunset cruise.
Mr Lampton and Ms Somerville wanted to thank those who have supported them through the years and helped get their vessel back on the water.
"It would've been even harder than it was if we didn't have your help and a special thanks to Mike Colecliff down at the marina who has helped us and given us a private berth."
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
