Koala Ferries and Water Taxi Service back in the water at Lemon Tree Passage after six months of repairs

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated February 27 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:00pm
Koala Ferries and Water Taxi Service owners Richard Lampton and Stacey Somerville are proud to see their vessel back in the water after a long six months. Photo by Alanna Tomazin

After six months out of water, a coat of paint and a new hull, the Koala ferry has returned to the Lemon Tree Passage Marina.

