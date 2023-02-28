Every primary and secondary school leaders in Port Stephens turned out for Kate Washington MP's annual School Leaders Morning Tea on Monday, February 20.
This year 196 pupils participated at the event hosted by Irrawang High School and heard from inspirational guest speaker Danielle Bull who is the General Manager of Operations at WesTrac.
"It's a privilege to address the up and coming leaders in our community and as someone who followed a similar leadership journey in school, it was important to me to ensure the students walked away with a sense of pride and achievement at being elected to their positions," Ms Bull said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I think more than ever we need young people aspiring to leadership and wanting to make a difference in their communities and the wider world. From what I heard and the people I met, we have a lot to be optimistic about."
Other dignitaries that joined on the day were Superintendent Wayne Humphrey, the Patron of the Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) program, Colleen Mullholland-Ruiz, together with school principals and teachers.
Kate Washington MP said she started the event years ago to support local student leaders.
"I wanted to give them an opportunity to meet each other, to learn about leadership and to recognise them on behalf of our community.
"This is one of my most favourite events every year - the students are so impressive, they always fill with me with hope for our future," she said.
Ms Washington congratulated the students and thanks teachers and staff for helping bring everyone together for the morning tea event.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.