Three Hunter roads will get a share of $312 million dedicated to rebuilding transport infrastructure in the wake of natural disasters in NSW.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the regional roads and transport recovery package was the first of its kind.
Co-funded by state and federal governments, it aims to rebuild roads to withstand future extreme weather.
The Hunter projects will receive a combined $13.1 million.
Nelson Bay Road will receive the lion's share of the funding - $5.15 million to raise the road level and improve drainage between Frost Road and Gan Gan Road.
It follows the significant rain and flooding event in March 2021 when the main thoroughfare between Anna Bay and Nelson Bay was reduced to a single lane of traffic due to water pooling on the road.
Heavy rain saw the Tomaree National Park wetland lining Nelson Bay Road to rise up over the road surface and cause significant traffic delays.
The water was slow to recede in the weeks following the major weather event which also took out a causeway in Corlette and caused significant damage to roads right across Port Stephens.
The rest of the $13 million will be spent at Hexham.
About $4 million will help repair and upgrade the transverse drainage on the Pacific and New England highways, while Old Maitland Road at Hexham will receive slightly less for shoulder construction.
NSW Roads and Regional Transport Minister Sam Farraway said the government would commit another $300 million to more resilient transport infrastructure if re-elected.
In the lead up to the March 25 state election, the Liberal-National government has directed more than $7.5 million to Port Stephens for road repairs and upgrades since November 2022.
In addition to the Nelson Bay Road funding, Port Stephens Council has received $2,372,161.84 under two state government road and pothole repair programs to "fix local roads", $787,831 of which is for upgrades to the Avenue of Allies in Tanilba Bay.
Roads is one of Port Stephens Council's top advocacy priorities leading into the state election.
While the council has made significant headway in lobbying for cash for roads, there has been little funding announcements or commitments from either of the major parties towards its other advocacy areas including health, housing, public transport and the environment.
Locally, Labor's major announcement of the election campaign so far has been a pledge to build a $53 million public high school at Medowie should the party be elected to government.
