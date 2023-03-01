Nelson Bay will receive the lion's share of $13.1 million in government funds heading to the Hunter to rebuild transport infrastructure in the wake of natural disasters.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the $312 million regional roads and transport recovery package was the first of its kind.
Co-funded by state and federal governments, it aims to rebuild roads to withstand future extreme weather.
Three Hunter projects will receive a combined $13.1 million with Nelson Bay Road to receive $5.15 million to raise the road level and improve drainage between Frost Road and Gan Gan Road.
Meanwhile, about $4 million will help repair and upgrade the transverse drainage on the Pacific and New England highways, while Old Maitland Road at Hexham will receive slightly less for shoulder construction.
Following the significant rain and flooding event in March 2021, water from surrounding Tomaree National Park rose up and pooled over the section of Nelson Bay Road now set for an upgrade.
This forced traffic to be reduced to a single lane and caused long-lasting delays.
Monday's funding announcement was welcomed by Port Stephens Council.
It was the fourth for Port Stephens since November 2022, with the state government directing more than $7.5 million to the area to repair and upgrade its roads.
"The recent announcement of funding from the NSW Government for Nelson Bay Road is welcome news as this road is regularly affected by flooding, heavily impacted traffic," Greg Kable, the council's group manager facilities and services, said.
"The $7.5 million that's been directed towards Port Stephens roads since November 2022 is welcomed and will contribute to completing road projects such as Avenue of the Allies, Tanilba Bay.
"Like other NSW council's, roads continue to be a priority for Port Stephens and the community, and more funding is always needed to assist in upgrading and maintaining our 800 kilometres of roads.
"We've had a huge amount of damage to our road network over the past two years and we need urgent funding to replace, repair and upgrade our road network.
"To really make a difference to our roads, Port Stephens Council is advocating for $20 million-plus to co-fund a rolling program of road works across the LGA.
"What we're asking for is ambitious - but, we have a clear vision for our community and are committed to do our best to achieve this."
In addition to the Nelson Bay Road funding, Port Stephens Council has received $2,372,161.84 under two state government road and pothole repair programs to "fix local roads", $787,831 of which is for upgrades to the Avenue of Allies.
Roads is one of Port Stephens Council's top advocacy priorities leading into the state election.
While the council has made significant headway in lobbying for cash for roads, there has been little funding announcements or commitments from either of the major parties towards its other advocacy areas including health, housing, public transport and the environment.
"We've developed the 2023 Community advocacy priorities document that lists key projects to ensure our community is at the forefront of the NSW Government's future planning and advocacy program," Mr Kable said.
"We're seeking commitment from the NSW Government to provide funding to support the delivery of projects across the community, from health and house, public transport and education - and of course roads."
NSW Roads and Regional Transport Minister Sam Farraway said the government would commit another $300 million to more resilient transport infrastructure if re-elected on March 25.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.