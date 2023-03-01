Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Roads

Port Stephens roads receive $7.5 million boost in NSW election campaign

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
March 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water over Nelson Bay Road between Frost and Gan Gan roads on March 22, 2021. Heavy rain and flooding in March 2021 caused significant damage to roads around Port Stephens.

Nelson Bay will receive the lion's share of $13.1 million in government funds heading to the Hunter to rebuild transport infrastructure in the wake of natural disasters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.