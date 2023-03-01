Watching a loved one deteriorate is never easy and on March 25, 2022 one family's world was turned upside down.
Salamander Bay's Emma Daniel and Valentine's Katie Veltruski were shocked when their brother Ben phoned to let them know he had called an ambulance for their mother.
"He said he was just ringing to let me know that mum's not feeling well and he called the ambulance. So that's when we knew something was not quite right," Ms Daniel said
"She went from working and cleaning the house to losing what she said was like half her vision."
Their mum Kathie Searl went into cardiac arrest and it took doctors nine minutes to bring her back to life. She was taken for a scan and was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.
"She could've died three times that day, but we were lucky to get three months with her," Ms Veltruski said.
The diagnosis was a shock to the family who knew their mother as caring, active and a big promoter of health.
Kathie died on July 15, 2022 one day before her 65th birthday.
In her memory, her daughters have made it their mission to give back to the Mark Hughes Foundation (MHF), a charity that supported their family in their mother's cancer journey.
"Our family simply could not have managed without the support of the Mark Hughes Foundation," Ms Daniel said.
She could've died three times that day, but we were lucky to get three months with her.- Katie Veltruski
"While losing mum has been the most difficult thing we've had to face, I'm determined to make it my life's mission to do all I can to support MHF and the ongoing battle to find a cure for brain cancer."
On March 18 the sisters will embark on a seven day trek with 19 other like-minded women including Newcastle Knight's Millie Boyle.
They will summit the peaks of Mount Bishop and Clerk and the highest peak of Mount Maria, situated on Maria Island off Tasmania's East Coast. They will then move on to tackle the summit of Cradle Mountain.
Ms Veltruski said she was looking forward to the challenge with her sister and knew their mum would be proud of them.
"I cannot wait to do this with Emma, and to know that we're doing it for mum," she said.
Ms Daniel said while it will be challenging she will have her mum front of mind when times get tough.
"That's what you think about when it gets too tough. We're not going through what too many people have to go through [with brain cancer]," she said.
The sisters also have plans to scatter a handful of their mother's ashes when they reach the top of Mount Maria.
To help raise funds for the Mark Hughes Foundation they will also be holding a luncheon at the Cheeky Dog in Salamander Bay on April 28.
"We're hosting a sports lunch and we've got NRL legend Terry Lamb and superstar of the racing world Malcolm Johnson joining us," Ms Daniel said.
"We've got lots of great prizes and entertainment and if it's successful we'll do one every year," Ms Veltruski added.
The ladies held a fundraising event in August last year for the MHF, which turned into a memorial for their late mother.
"The fundraiser was our way of giving back and mum was so excited for the fundraiser, she should've been there and she would've loved it," Ms Daniel said.
"It was an emotional day but there was so much love in the room," Ms Veltruski said.
Our family simply could not have managed without the support of the Mark Hughes Foundation.- Emma Daniel
They raised a total of $63,500 last year and hope to exceed that number this year.
"The more money we raise the more chance that something is going to change, the standard of care hasn't changed in 25 years," Ms Veltruski said.
"We just want to give people hope so that nobody - hopefully one day - nobody, goes through what we've been through and what mum went through, it's horrible," she said.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
