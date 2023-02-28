Have Your Say, Karuah
March 2: Aliceton Reserve, Karuah. Time: 3.30pm-5.30pm.
Port Stephens Council is seeking community feedback on the redesign of Aliceton Reserve and Memorial Park. The community can view and comment on park concepts, complete a survey, or attend the drop-in session at Aliceton Reserve.
Photography Basics Unravelled
March 4: Club Lemon Tree, Lemon Tree Passage. Time: 10am-1pm. Cost: $55
Newcastle Photographic Society president Christopher John will demystify your camera settings, buttons, dials and give you the basics of how to take great photos. Tickets: eventbrite.com.au
Tastes Like Summer
March 4: Henderson Park, Lemon Tree Passage. Time: 4pm-8pm. Cost: Free
Celebrate the end of summer with community connection, food, entertainment, and free face painting. The final event in Port Stephens Council's summer series.
Clean Up
March 5: Various locations across Port Stephens. Time: Start times vary per locations, from 8am. Cost: Free but registrations required
It is not too late to join a Clean Up Australia Day event in Port Stephens with sites already registered in Mallabula, Fishermans Bay, Shoal Bay, Medowie, Nelson Bay, Raymond Terrace, Soldiers Point and Anna Bay. See more: cleanup.org.au
Tilligerry Parent Group
March 7: Mallabula Sports Complex. Time: 10am-12pm. Cost: Free but bookings required
Head along for a cuppa and conversation about healthy lunches, managing during difficult times, balancing your budget, mindfulness and dealing with stress. A Port Stephens Family and Neighbourhood Service event. Phone to book a spot: (02) 4984 5298.
Art workshop
March 6-27: 2 Coweambah Way, Tanilba Bay. Time: 12pm-4pm. Cost: Free but bookings essential
Tomaree Neighbourhood Centre is hosting a free four week Indigenous art and cultural workshop for youth (upper primary and high school aged), facilitated by Worimi artist Jason Russell from Koori Colours Art Gallery. Bookings to (02) 4984 6220 or clare@tomareenc.org.au.
SUP challenge
March 10-12: Birubi Beach, Shoal Bay Beach.
The Port Stephens SUP Challenge, a weekend of fun for all levels and ages, returns to Birubi and Shoal Bay beaches. Distances between 3km to 9km, technical and foil. Hosted by Newcastle Stand Up Paddle Club.
Masters sailing
March 10-14: The Bay Sailing Centre, Soldiers Point. Time: Races begin 8.30am. Cost: Free to spectate
Check out the action from the 2023 International Laser Class Association Oceania and Australian Masters Championships, being held in the waters off Salamander Bay and Soldiers Point.
Mini Orienteering Course
March 15: 23 Newline Road, Raymond Terrace. Time: 4.30pm-6.30pm. Cost: Free
Newcastle Orienteering Club is offering free mini courses during March. These are a great introduction for kids and family groups wishing to try a sport that is a little different and a lot of fun. More: Newcastle Orienteering Club website or Facebook page.
Women Who Sail
March 31-April 2. Times: 8.30am-4.30pm. Cost: $50-$190
First held in Nelson Bay in 2016, the annual Women Who Sail Australia Gathering on the Bay is a conference and get-together for women interested in boats. Women converge in Port Stephens for three days of presentations and social events, which this year will include diesel engine maintenance, sail trim, ropes and deck hardware.
Add your Port Stephens event to the Examiner's what's on guide. Send the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
