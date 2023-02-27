Pull on some gloves and help clean up Port Stephens

Less rubbish will litter public spaces, bushland, roadways and popular spaces across Port Stephens after volunteers pull on some gloves and take part in Clean Up Australia Day events on Sunday.
It is not too late to join a local Clean Up, with events registered for all corners of the Port including Mallabula, Fishermans Bay, Shoal Bay, Medowie, Nelson Bay, Raymond Terrace, Soldiers Point and Anna Bay.
Inspiring and empowering communities to clean up, fix up and conserve our environment since 1989, Clean Up Australia Day is the nation's largest community-based environmental event.
This year's Clean Up will be held on Sunday, March 5.
Registrations are now open and free. To sign up or to join an already registered Clean Up click here.
Participants receive a free Clean Up kit containing gloves and bags and other resources.
Packs for individuals, families and community groups are available. Businesses are asked to pay a small fee to cover costs.
MALLABULA - 9am start at Rooks Point Jetty at end of Mallabula Road
FISHERMANS BAY - 8.30am start at 2 Park Street
SHOAL BAY - 8.30am start at the Box Beach Carpark
MEDOWIE - 9am start at 63 Boundary Road
NELSON BAY - 9am start, Opposite corner of Irambang St and Government Rd
RAYMOND TERRACE - 9am start at the Fitzgerald Bridge
SOLDIERS POINT - 9am start at Greenplay Point Reserve
ANNA BAY - 8am start at Robinson Reserve
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.