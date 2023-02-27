Mike Clayton-Brown, Josh Stretton and Jordy Liackman survived a tough opening day for Hunter male surfers at the Port Stephens Pro on Monday at Birubi Beach.
Hometown hopes Clayton-Brown (13.83) and Stretton (11.36) won their round of 64 heats at the 1000-point qualifying series event to progress, while Liackman (8.67) scrapped through with a second place.
Oliver Ryssenbeek, Sam Bisegna, Luke Hamilton, Eden Hasson, Josh Levey, Jimmi Hill (Anna Bay), Cooper Puttergill, Dom Thomas and Lachlan Smith bowed out.
In the women's contest, Newcastle's Logan Dalton, Amelie Bourke and Ellie Lambkin were early casualties. Dalton (3.2) lost to fellow Novocastrians Philippa Anderson (10.9) and Madison Poole (7.3).
Bourke (6.53) and Lambkin (8.0) were third in their round of 32 heats to exit.
Anna Bay's Jasmine Sampson (8.34) progressed with a second.
"I'm really excited that the QS is here," Sampson said. "It's great to be able to surf my local beach and show the other competitors and tourists that come to watch the event how great my backyard is.
"It is so important for my own campaign and strategy in 2023 to have an event in my backyard.
"It offers me the opportunity to use my local experience and years of surfing the breaks as an advantage in my heats, and I want to keep that momentum up with the following events."
The Port Stephens Pro will run until Wednesday, March 1.
