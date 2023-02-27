Port Stephens Examiner
Surfing: Locals through to second round of Port Stephens Pro

Updated February 28 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 8:36am
Josh Stretton. Picture WSL

Mike Clayton-Brown, Josh Stretton and Jordy Liackman survived a tough opening day for Hunter male surfers at the Port Stephens Pro on Monday at Birubi Beach.

