Something Fishy: Monster mudcrabs on the move across Port Stephens

By John 'Stinker' Clarke
March 1 2023 - 7:00am
Giant mudcrabs are now crawling through the mangrove forests and rumbling down the port from the upper reaches of the Karuah River and Tilligerry Creek.

Here come the monsters!

