'Always had a story to tell': Medowie mourns loss of long serving firefighter Bob Melehan

Updated February 28 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:30am
Vale Bob Melehan. The well respected Medowie Rural Fire Brigade life member died on February 27, 2023. He was 84.

The Medowie community has lost a "great friend" and "mentor" following the passing of Bob Melehan.

