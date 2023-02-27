'Always had a story to tell': Medowie mourns loss of long serving firefighter Bob Melehan

The Medowie community has lost a "great friend" and "mentor" following the passing of Bob Melehan.
Mr Melehan, who had been a member of Medowie Rural Fire Brigade for close to 48 years, died peacefully in hospital after a short battle with cancer on Tuesday, February 27. He was 84.
Medowie brigade member Gavin Smith said Mr Melehan always had a story to tell, whether it was on the fire ground or in the station, and that he would be sorely missed.
"Bob's dedication didn't stop when he hung up his boots from active firefighting," he said.
"He would still attend the station to help get the trucks out and would be there when we came back, ready to help restore equipment or wash the hoses.
"He will be deeply missed by all those that knew him. I know I will certainly miss his stories."
Mr Melehan joined the Medowie brigade on March 18, 1975.
He gave a total of 47 years and 11 months service to the community.
During that time he served as deputy captain and senior deputy captain.
"He very rarely missed a callout and was a big part of fundraising for our brigade," Mr Smith said, including running the Medowie Fair.
Mr Melehan became a life member of the Medowie brigade in the early 1990s.
Even after retiring from active service, Mr Melehan could be found at the Ferodale Road station weeding, pruning or doing maintenance.
"He took as much pride making sure the station looked neat and tidy as he did his own home," Mr Smith said. "He would also be on hand when our members were called out, opening and closing the station, cleaning hoses and re stocking the vehicles ready for the next job."
Mr Melehan leaves behind a wife, Marie, four grown children and their families.
The firefighting legacy lives on in Mr Melehan's son Ben who is a deputy captain at Wingen Rural Fire Brigade in the Upper Hunter.
Mr Smith said Mr Melehan "is and always will be a valued member of Medowie and the Rural Fire Service".
