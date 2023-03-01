It was two years ago that the Hunter's rugby league community banded together to play the game they love and to help a mate battling cancer.
More than $40,000 was raised through a charity league day to help Deon 'Big D' McFadyen and his family get through one of the worst times of their lives.
But while Big D is now on the mend, the cause lives on and this year money raised through Big D's Foundation league day will go towards helping two girls battling blood cancer.
"Myself and my family was so overwhelmed with the support. It absolutely blew us away," McFadyen said.
"Because Big D's Day was such a big success and everyone enjoyed themselves, we've decided to come back and do it again and give the money to other people who really need it."
MacKenzie Papworth, 12, from Raymond Terrace and Emma Walsh, 12, from Newcastle will be the recipients of funds raised through Big D's Day which will be held at Lakeside Sporting Complex on Saturday, March 4.
This year's round robin has been changed from nine-a-side to 11-a-side tournament and will include four more teams than the 2021 event.
A total of 11 teams will play a masters style tournament including two from Raymond Terrace and one each from Clarence Town, Hinton, Nelson Bay, Cessnock and South Newcastle.
Lakes United, Wests, Mallabula and Dungog teams are new additions this year, which Big D's charity league day organiser Joel Osborne said was "exciting".
"The 2021 event was a raging success, which is why more clubs are on board this year," Osborne said.
"The football community is always willing to step up and help out each other and people in need.
"With Big D in remission, we wanted to keep this day going to help other people in need of some help."
In February 2019, McFadyen and his family were dealt a harsh blow when he was diagnosed with biphenotypic leukemia.
Following the devastating news, the former Port Stephens rugby league stalwart endured countless blood, plasma and platelet transfusions, followed by long stints in hospital undergoing chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.
In March 2021, a round robin rugby league 9's day was held in Raymond Terrace which included a mix of all the Newcastle rugby league sides Big D had been involved with during his playing days.
This day was to celebrate their mate fighting an aggressive disease and to raise much needed funds for his family.
"I can't put into words what the support from the rugby league and Raymond Terrace community meant to me and my family but the thing I really enjoyed about the day was seeing all the guys I played with and against back in the early 2000s just getting together and really enjoying themselves," McFadyen said.
Close to two years on, McFadyen is in remission.
Inspired by the huge amount of support shown to McFadyen, the not-for-profit Big D's Foundation was established.
Its sole purpose is to raise funds to help families that are financially struggling while a member is navigating cancer or serous illness.
"Big D is very passionate about giving back in appreciation of the amazing support that was offered to him and his family at a much-needed time," Osborne, a long-time friend and former teammate to McFadyen, said.
Big D's Day will kick off at Lakeside in Raymond Terrace from 9am.
Players are asked to arrive by 8.30am to receive their game day jerseys.
Games will continue through to about 2pm.
Throughout the day there will be barbecues, other food, jumping castle for kids and bar.
Much of the food and beer has been donated, as has the raffle and auction items.
Once a champion team is decided, it will be back to Lakeside Tavern where there will be auctions, raffles and live entertainment throughout the afternoon and into the night.
One of the hot items up for grabs in the auction is a signed Newcastle Knights NRLW premiership jersey, donated by one of the team's members - Olivia Higgins from Raymond Terrace.
Raffle tickets to support the fundraising can be bought online now through the Big D's Foundation Facebook page.
Raffle winners will be drawn at Lakeside on Saturday.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.