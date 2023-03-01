Port Stephens residents have just a few days left to have their say about the a special rate variation proposal of 31.3 per cent over three years.
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) is now considering Port Stephens Council's application to raise rates by 9.5 per cent per year up to 2026, with submission for feedback on the proposal set to close on Friday, March 3.
"We always conduct a feedback process where the community can have its say on the applications," IPART tribunal chair Carmel Donnelly said.
"IPART welcomes all input from residents about a council's application for a special variation and IPART is accepting submissions on the councils' applications until March 3."
Port Stephens Council general manager Tim Crosdale said the key purpose of its proposed special rate variation is to make the council "financially sustainable for the future" as well as to enhance the area's roads, public space, natural environment, waterways and foreshores.
"The decision to make an application for a special rate variation followed extensive community engagement through most of 2022," he said.
"Community feedback helped identify the services most important to them, informing the small enhancement to services proposed as part of our application."
Mr Hazell acknowledged that the rising cost of living may make it "tough" for many within the Port Stephens community to take on more expenses and said there were "several existing hardship measures in place to help".
Port Stephens Council's special rate variation application is available for review online at ipart.nsw.gov.au.
Feedback can also be lodged on IPART's website.
IPART will release its final decision about special rate variation applications in May 2023.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
