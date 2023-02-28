Nelson Bay cricket results: Makos seniors advance to quarterfinals

Nelson Bay Cricket Club results for the weekend of February 25-16.
Seniors
Division 1: Nelson Bay 8/233 MDCC Mary Ellen 8/58
H Bartlett 149 D Rowland 26 T Marshall 3 for 42 C Baker 2 for 2 M Palmer 2 for 14
Division 3: Nelson Bay 10/56 Warnes Bay 1/64
S Allen 13 L Banks 0 for 3
Division 6: Nelson Bay 7/172 Stockton 5/174
W Hewitt 111 n/o M Loxley 24 D Connors 2 for 25 M Loxley 1 for 18
This was the last round for seniors. Division 1 and division 6 have advanced to the quarterfinals this weekend (March 4-5).
Juniors
U18: Nelson Bay 10/44 Lake Macquarie 4/45
L Donovan 10 n/o J Nott 7 R Connick 1 for 2 L Banks 1 for 6
U14: Nelson Bay 8/75 Merewether 4/117
L Southall 29 G Massey 14
U12: Nelson Bay 3/89 Merewether 6/88
T Lynch 25 n/o T Stein 23 n/o J Martin 3 for 6 T Stein 1 for 6
U11: Nelson Bay 112 Swansea Caves 115
R Goodwin 15 R Dunning 15 A Hart 1 for 6 F Blume 1 for 10
Juniors have their last round game this weekend (March 4-5) then semi finals the following week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.