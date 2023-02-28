With the NSW election now less than four weeks away, Port Stephens electorate residents are being encouraged to plan how and where they will vote.
Voting day for the 2023 election is on Saturday, March 25 but residents will be able to vote early in Nelson Bay, Raymond Terrace and for the first time Tea Gardens from March 18.
"With the state election around the corner, it's a good time to think about where you'll be on election day," Kate Washington, Labor's sitting MP for Port Stephens, said.
"Of course, voting on election day means you can get yourself a democracy sausage, and support your local school P&C.
"If you're busy on election day, it's never been easier to vote early via pre-poll or postal voting. If you are travelling within NSW, you can also vote at a polling place wherever you are."
Ms Washington won 2019 state election from Liberal challenger Jaimie Abbott with 5.75 per cent of the vote. She was first elected in 2015.
On Tuesday, February 28, no Liberal candidate had been announced to run against Ms Washington for the 2023 election.
The only other people to announce their candidacy has been Jordan Jensen for The Greens and Mark Watson for Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party.
The state seat of Port Stephens covers an area of 1292 square kilometres and is home to 56,889 voters, according to the NSW Electoral Commission.
The electorate stretches from Tomago in the south, out to Duns Creek and East Seaham in the west, the entire Nelson Bay area in the east and from North Arm Cove, Tea Gardens and to Nerong in the north.
Ms Washington said she was "pleased" that early voting would be available in Tea Gardens, saying it was good news for residents on Port Stephens' north shore.
Postal vote applications are now open. Residents can request a postal vote online via nswvotes.com.au or by calling 1300 135 736.
Pre-poll booths will available at:
Early voting will be available from Saturday, March 18 to Friday, March 24.
Residents will be required to submit two ballot papers in the March election, selecting a member for the Legislative Assembly (lower house) and a Legislative Council representative (upper house).
Prospective candidates have until 12pm on Wednesday, March 8 to submit their nominations.
The following day, Thursday, March 9, the confirmed candidates will be announced and a ballot drawn to determine the order in which they will appear on the ballot paper.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
