Nelson Bay crane site DA to go before council

Councillors were set to determine the fate on a number of significant Port Stephens developments, including the Ascent apartments in Nelson Bay, and other items during Tuesday night's mammoth meeting of council.
The second meeting of the year, the agenda for the February 28 meeting of council contained 24 items for determination including four development applications (DA), a planning proposal for a lifestyle village in Bobs Farm, terms of reference for the formation of a homelessness stakeholder advocacy group, how to conduct the September 2024 local government election, requests for financial assistance and making a submission for the Williamtown Special Activation Precinct.
Councillors have been recommended to approve a revised DA for the Ascent development in Church Street, Nelson Bay.
The project of Rod Salmon's COHO Property has been the subject of much discussion due to the proposed height of the building exceeding the limit in the town centre.
The DA was deferred at the September 13, 2022 meeting.
Following this, revised architectural plans with a number of design amendments has been submitted.
As a result of the design amendments, the maximum height of the building has been reduced by 1.39m from 32.18m to 30.79m (a variation of 9.9 per cent).
Councillors have also been recommended to approve a DA for a residential flat building comprising of 18 units, ground floor cafe and basement parking in Soldiers Point and a DA modification to a camping ground along the Bucketts Way at Twelve Mile Creek.
Councillors were also recommended to endorse the allocation of $3000 to the Worimi Knowledge Holders Aboriginal Corporation from the Aboriginal Projects Fund.
Watch the meeting online HERE.
