Check for closures in Tomaree National Park while coastal walk is completed

National Parks and Wildlife Service will briefly close several popular visitor areas in Tomaree National Park as work continues on the $6.7 million Tomaree Coastal Walk.
NPWS Hunter Central Coast director Kylie Yeend asked visitors to check the parks website for closure alerts before visiting places along the 20-kilometre walk, which connects Birubi Point in the south to Tomaree Head in the north.
"Work will be finished mid-year and, once complete, Tomaree Coastal Walk will be an extraordinary nature-based experience for Port Stephens' visitors and locals alike," Ms Yeend said.
"The walk showcases diverse landscapes and ecology, allowing people to enjoy our spectacular coastline, abundant wildlife, rich cultural heritage and learn about the region's World War II history.
"As always, before heading out to visit a national park, please check NPWS alerts for the latest closure information."
Work on the southern 'Birubi Gateway' at Birubi Point will see the shared pathway connecting Robinson Reserve to Pacific Avenue closed from March 7 to the end of May.
Upgrades include new seating, viewing platform, and artwork highlighting the location's significance to the Worimi people.
Similarly, Tomaree Head Summit walk closes in May for upgrades to steel stairways and walking tracks from Tomaree Head to World War II gun emplacements.
"Other sections of Tomaree Coastal Walk may briefly close while we install signage and interpretation displays, or complete track works, however all closures will be on our website," Ms Yeend said.
"Several helicopter lifts will transfer building materials to and from locations that aren't accessible by road, including Tomaree Head."
The Tomaree Coastal Walk is part of a network of 13 Great Walks being developed across NSW to deliver world-class bushwalking experiences for visitors, and is expected to open in June 2023.
"NPWS will engage with local businesses and tourism operators in the coming months to help prepare Port Stephens for the opening of the Tomaree Coastal Walk," Ms Yeend said.
"This new walk will be a significant drawcard for visitors and we want to ensure local businesses have the opportunity to develop a range of visitor experiences and services to complement this new Great Walk."
For more information on the Tomaree Coastal Walk, visit the project page or phone 1300 072 757.
