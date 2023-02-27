State cash for Qantas to support Newcastle Airport routes

QANTAS has won state funding to support two Hunter routes, a step Newcastle Airport has hailed as significant to the entire region.
NSW Minister for Tourism Ben Franklin confirmed on Monday Qantas Group had won support from the NSW Aviation Attraction Fund to back flights from Williamtown to Cairns, and also to Adelaide.
Newcastle Airport had already locked in deals with Qantas subsidiary Jetstar to fly direct to Adelaide and Cairns, but it is understood the aviation fund money will help the airline continue the services.
"This is a great result for our region and a recognition from the NSW government that Newcastle Airport is a key part of our state's recovery," Newcastle Airport's Dr Peter Cock said.
"More new routes mean growth and employment opportunities and most importantly, greater connectivity for the people of our region. Western Australia and Tasmania remain firmly on our radar as the next key domestic targets. We will then have direct connections to all states across Australia."
The fund aims to build aviation capacity in NSW by securing routes that offer significant economic and social benefits.
The cash announces Jetstar confirming direct flights to Cairns will resume on a seasonal basis this year. Qantas has flown Newcastle to Adelaide since November 2021.
Dr Cock said Newcastle Airport, which is on track to enable long-haul international flights after an upgrade due for completion by 2024, was "Australia's largest underserved airline market".
"We're continuing our discussions with key trading and aviation partners in Asia and beyond," he said.
"We have some very real short- and long-term prospects, initiatives like the NSW Aviation Attraction Fund are critical to making these a reality."
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
