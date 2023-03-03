There's not long now until Port Stephens electors head to the polling booths to cast their votes on March 25 for the NSW election.
The state seat of Port Stephens covers an area of 1292 square kilometres and is home to 56,889 voters, according to the NSW Electoral Commission.
The electorate stretches from Tomago in the south, out to Duns Creek and East Seaham in the west, the entire Nelson Bay area in the east and from North Arm Cove, Tea Gardens and to Nerong in the north.
To help ease the stress of polling day the Port Stephens Examiner has gathered everything you need to know from who you can vote for to where. The only thing you'll need to worry about is finding where the best democracy sausage is on the day.
Politics can be a little complicated but to break it down, New South Wales is divided into 93 state electoral districts. Voters in each district like those in Port Stephens, will elect one person to represent their district in the Legislative Assembly.
Voters will also need to elect 21 of the 42 members of the Legislative Council.
Residents will be required to submit two ballot papers in the March election, selecting a member for the Legislative Assembly (lower house) and a Legislative Council representative (upper house).
The NSW Electoral Commission (NSWEC) Virtual Tally Room (VTR) will contain results for the 2023 Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council Elections and will go live on election day.
The 2023 declared candidates are as follows:
Candidates have until 12pm on Wednesday, March 8 to submit their nominations.
Kate Washington, Country Labor has held the seat from 2015 to present. Ms Washington won 2019 state election from Liberal challenger Jaimie Abbott with 5.75 per cent of the vote.
Previously it was held by Craig Asbjorn Baumann from the Liberal Party from 2007 to 2015.
From 1999 to 2007 it was held by the Australian Labor Party's John Richard Bartlett and prior in 1988 to 1999, ALP's Robert Douglas Martin was in the seat.
On Monday, March 6 the election period commences with writs issued at 6pm.
March 8: Candidates have until 12pm to submit their nominations.
March 9: The confirmed candidates will be announced at 10am and a ballot drawn to determine the order in which they will appear on the ballot paper.
March 18: Early voting opens
March 20: 6pm: Postal vote applications close
March 25: Election Day 8am-6pm, the day of the democracy sausage.
The polling booths are open from 8am to 6pm on March 25.
Voting centres across Port Stephens are:
While voting day for the 2023 election is on Saturday, March 25, residents will be able to vote early in Nelson Bay, Raymond Terrace and for the first time Tea Gardens from March 18.
Pre-poll booths will available at:
Early voting will be available from Saturday, March 18 to Friday, March 24.
Postal vote applications are now open. Residents can request a postal vote online via nswvotes.com.au or by calling 1300 135 736.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
