There's not long now until Port Stephens electors head to the polling booths to cast their votes for the March 25 NSW Election.
To help ease the stress of polling day, the Port Stephens Examiner has gathered everything you need to know from who you can vote for to where.
The only thing you'll need to worry about is finding where the best democracy sausage is on the day, which we've also mapped out for you below.
The 2023 state election candidates as they will appear on the Port Stephens ballot papers are:
Michelle Buckmaster - Animal Justice Party
"As a resident of Port Stephens, I take pride in serving our community, including our non-human animal residents. My commitment to promoting a unique and fresh perspective will inspire me to introduce new initiatives to address animal and environmental issues."
Jordan Jensen - The Greens
"I am a candidate for this election because we need change.... Australians have been betrayed by politicians in the past. I want to be part of a new wave of people in government who care about Australians more than they care about their corporate donors."
Angela Ketas - Informed Medical Options Party
"It is time for our government to lead with truth and transparency in all aspects of its operation. Be it infrastructure, health or environment, their actions should no longer be so heavily weighted towards global and corporate agendas. The focus should always be 'what is in the best interests of ordinary Australians', and not an elite minority."
Kate Washington - Labor
"I am hopeful that Labor can form government so that our community can have a voice at the table where the highest, most important decisions in the state are made."
Nathan Errington - Liberal
"As a father of five, I understand the pressures facing young families in Port Stephens, and know that only the Perrottet Government has the experience and the vision to tackle cost of living pressures facing everyday families."
Mark Watson - One Nation
"There are a lot of people hurting across our electorate... I am an every day battler that shares the pain that our community has to endure. If we have to continually tighten our belts so should the government."
Beverley Jelfs - Sustainable Australia Party
"One significant reason for leaving Sydney and moving to beautiful Port Stephens was the scandalous overdevelopment of the suburbs and construction without any infrastructure planning... I will fight to stop that happening here."
While voting day for the 2023 election is on Saturday, March 25, residents can vote early in Nelson Bay, Raymond Terrace and for the first time Tea Gardens from March 18 until March 24.
Pre-poll booths are available at:
For opening times at each of these booths, click HERE
Polling booths will be open from 8am to 6pm on Saturday, March 25. In Port Stephens, polling booths will be located at:
The brains trust from Wirreanda Public School P&C has been hard at work the past few weeks to ensure all of their election-related puns hit the sweet spot before hosting the most on-theme election day cake and lolly stall possible on March 25.
But they're not the only polling booth that will have the barbecue firing, home-baked cakes and slices, coffee and cold drinks available on Saturday.
Politics can be a little complicated but to break it down, NSW is divided into 93 state electoral districts.
Voters in each district like those in Port Stephens will elect one person to represent their district in the Legislative Assembly (lower house). These Members of Parliament (MPs) represent their electorates for a term of four years.
Voters will also need to elect 21 of the 42 members of the Legislative Council (upper house). Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) are elected for a term of eight years. The Legislative Council is often called the 'House of Review' because of its role in scrutinising government legislation and holding the government to account.
Residents will be required to submit two ballot papers in the March 25 election, selecting a member for the Legislative Assembly and a Legislative Council representative.
The NSW Electoral Commission (NSWEC) Virtual Tally Room (VTR) will contain results for the 2023 Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council Elections and will go live on election day.
The state seat of Port Stephens covers an area of 1292 square kilometres and is home to 56,889 voters, according to the NSW Electoral Commission.
The electorate stretches from Tomago in the south, out to Duns Creek and East Seaham in the west, the entire Nelson Bay area in the east and from North Arm Cove, Tea Gardens and to Nerong in the north.
Kate Washington, Labor, has held the seat from 2015 to present. Ms Washington won the 2019 state election from Liberal challenger Jaimie Abbott. Previously it was held by Craig Baumann from the Liberal Party from 2007 to 2015.
From 1999 to 2007 it was held by the Australian Labor Party's John Richard Bartlett and prior in 1988 to 1999, ALP's Robert Douglas Martin was in the seat.
