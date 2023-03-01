House of the week: 25 Mulubinda Parade, Corlette

25 Mulubinda Parade, Corlette
This fabulous property is where location meets lifestyle.
High on the hill in blue-ribbon Mulubinda Parade in coveted Corlette, this north-facing family home commands stunning water views from both levels.
Downstairs are the lounge, dining, kitchen, bathroom and large bedroom, plus room for an office/gym.
Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the main with ensuite, a family bathroom, living area and a huge covered balcony with expansive sea views.
The stunning interior features neutral tones throughout to promote a relaxed lifestyle, high ceilings, split-system air-conditioning and a fireplace.
The backyard is made for relaxing and entertaining with landscaped gardens surrounding the swimming pool.
The property has front and rear entrances, a double garage and space for boat or caravan storage.
If you are looking for quality, location and the wow factor, this fantastic property certainly is it.
