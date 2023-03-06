Plans to turn Tomaree Lodge into the 'envy of the east coast' could be a step closer now that submissions to the NSW Government have closed.
Community groups including the Tomaree Headland Heritage Group and Tomaree Cultural Development Group had until January 6 to submit their ideas for consultation on the repurposing of the iconic site.
While they wait for a response, Tomaree Cultural Development Group chairman Kathie Barnes said she is continuing to garner community support.
"Our submission points out the need for something like that in this area not only for residents, but for visitors, because there is beautiful things to do during the day but nothing to do at night," she said.
The Tomaree Cultural Development Group has a vision to transform the lodge into an arts and cultural hub with theatre, performance and exhibition spaces, artists studios and meeting rooms.
Ms Barnes says the headland is the ideal location for her group's proposal, but has made it clear even if rejected, she won't stop looking for another site.
"We won't be stopped. We are still going to look for a site in the LGA for a performance space," she said.
"But of course we have to try [here] it's such an iconic site. If we had something spectacular it would be the envy of the east coast and is something for future generations.
"We're not looking backwards, we're looking forward."
The Tomaree Cultural Development group has been exploring the option of the Shoal Bay site since 2022 and has run into some "red tape" with their movements.
The Land and Environment Court rejected a Worimi land claim on the site last year and the NSW Government said it would retain it for community use.
"But what that actually means and whether they're [government] waiting for the council to back us," Ms Barnes said.
"We cannot make any move until the government announces its decision," she said.
Ms Barnes said Port Stephens Council would need to manage the site which included mowing and dealing with waste.
"We have to have council backing. Council want us to prove we can be self-sustaining, we went through the finances and there are small shortfalls," she said.
"Nothing major nothing compared to what it costs to run sporting fields, swimming pools, libraries ... and maybe if we have the right mix on this headland there may not be any shortfalls."
Port Stephens Council Strategy and Environment Section manager Brock Lamont said council understands the significance of the Tomaree Lodge site and its value to the community.
"Council strongly supports the NSW Government's commitment to retaining the site in public hands," he said.
"We encourage the NSW Government to prepare and publically release due diligence documentation to help potential management bodies to make an informed decision about future uses of the site."
Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington has encouraged the Department to release submissions for public viewing as soon as possible.
"It's important that the process going forward is transparent," she said.
"I'll keep meeting with groups who've worked hard to make a submission, because working together, we'll get the best outcome possible."
