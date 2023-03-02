What does it take to get noticed online as a business?

In our increasingly digitised times, having high visibility and a strong presence online is the key to any business's success, growth, and continuity. Getting noticed online is essential for any business, particularly when striving to remain competitive and stand out from the crowd!



Dependent on your business's product or service offerings, you may also be trying to get noticed within an already highly saturated market. Of course, some product and service marketplaces are more competitive than others. You may even have a niche product that is easier to set apart and be noticed online.

Despite this, it is still imperative to stay virtually accessible and visible to prospective customers - especially as most consumers today tend to research future purchases and make service inquiries online. But how to set yourself apart in an admittedly crowded digital marketplace? Some of the best ways to get noticed online are outlined below. So if you're keen to learn more, just read on!

Getting noticed online: Increasing your business's online visibility

One of the best ways to ensure that your business gets noticed online is to engage in Search Engine Optimisation. Also known as SEO, Search Engine Optimisation is the process of influencing your business website's ranking and visibility within search engine result pages.



This ensures that your business reaches prospective customers - that is to say, people who are searching for your specific product or services online. For example, if you are a fashion retailer, you could use various methods of Search Engine Optimisation to target online users who input search terms such as "clothing" or "fashion".

Including these search terms in your website content or copy can actively influence a search engine's ability to find your website, and display it favourably on its results pages. Of course, a website's ranking within search engine result pages is dependent on several factors.



Some of these can include SEO Link Building, SEO Website Content Production and Copywriting, and also, aspects of Technical SEO.

SEO link building

Link building for SEO is the process of creating links to a website to increase its authoritative presence and visibility on the internet. Also known as "backlinks", these links are placed within the content of third-party websites, referring online users to view the linked page.

Importantly, not all digital marketing agencies have the capability or resources required to specialise in SEO link-building services. Fortunately, such agencies can white-label these types of services to be able to offer them to their clients. To clarify, white labelling an SEO service involves employing an external agency to execute the deliverables required, to then rebrand and resell these services under your own business or brand.

For SEO agencies in Australia especially, Australian white-label link-building can be a godsend. By white labelling SEO link-building services, a digital marketing agency that would usually not have the capacity to offer this particular service can effectively benefit from the experience and knowledge of SEO experts who specialise in this area.



An SEO agency that specialises in link-building services will usually have access to a wealth of third-party resources and websites on which referral links can be placed. They are also likely to have expert knowledge of specialised backlinking techniques which ensure that this method of SEO works optimally for the business or client in question.

SEO website content production and copywriting

Website copywriting and content production for SEO purposes is a highly specialised area, often involving the process of keyword optimisation. In simple terms, SEO content is purposefully produced to include certain keywords and search terms.



This ensures that the content that is placed on a particular website is picked up and displayed within search engine result pages when an online user searches for those specific terms or keywords. A crucial element of keyword optimisation for SEO purposes is keyword research. Keyword research is where important search terms, especially ones that are relevant to the business's product and service offerings, are identified.

Keyword research is a vital step in SEO strategy planning for a business, as it will determine and dictate the direction in which the website content needs to be produced. It will also ascertain which keywords need to be included in the website copy, to ensure that the website is optimally displayed to relevant search engine users.



Another part of SEO copywriting is the production of outreach articles. Outreach articles are an important element that goes hand in hand with link-building techniques, providing a space in which backlinks can be placed.



Essentially, an outreach article is written content produced solely to link to an external website. The relevant link will be embedded within the text of the outreach article and placed on a third-party website to create a backlink.

Search Engine Optimisation through technical SEO

Technical SEO is another important element of SEO. Essentially, technical SEO ensures a website is optimised to meet the technical characteristics that search engines favour. For instance, a search engine is more likely to link users to a technically sound website.



In other words, the website needs to have optimal page loading speed, and effective internal navigability, and offer users a positive user experience when navigating the site. As such, meeting a search engine's technical preferences will actively influence a website's ranking within search engine results pages - thereby increasing its online visibility.



It is therefore essential that a business' website is technically optimised to ensure that it remains competitive, stands out, and gets noticed online!

Getting noticed online is becoming increasingly difficult for many businesses. This is partly because the digital marketplace is becoming more and more saturated with an abundance of products and service offerings and a multitude of new and emerging online businesses.



However, it is also because businesses are becoming increasingly savvy in terms of how to get noticed online. Indeed, most businesses are already actively engaging in Search Engine Optimisation through various methods, including SEO copywriting and content production, backlinking and link-building, as well as technical SEO.

