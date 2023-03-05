Update: Total fire ban in Port Stephens as temperature hits 37 degrees

UPDATE: The Rural Fire Service has declared a total fire ban across the Port Stephens and the Hunter from Monday morning until midnight.
The fire danger is extreme with temperatures in parts of the Hunter up to 39 degrees and dry north west winds 40km/h gusting up to 60km/h.
The total fire ban followed a warning yesterday for residents and visitors to heed health and safety advice.
Temperatures are expected to reach 37 degrees in Raymond Terrace, 36 degrees in Williamtown and 32 in Nelson Bay.
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted significantly warmer conditions in NSW this week, with some areas expected to exceed 40 degrees.
State Emergency Operations Controller, Deputy Commissioner Emergency Management Peter Thurtell, urged the community to make safety the priority and not take unnecessary risks.
"During extremely hot weather, we often see an increase in tragic incidents including drownings, falls from windows or balconies, and kids, pets or vulnerable people suffering distress or injury from being left in a hot car," Deputy Commissioner Thurtell said.
"I cannot stress strongly enough how dangerous it can be to leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle - and on a hot day, it only takes a matter of minutes to become deadly.
"Anyone who locates children, vulnerable people or pets unattended in a vehicle, call Triple Zero (000) immediately."
Under the Children and Young Persons (Care and Protection) Act, the maximum penalty for leaving children and young persons unsupervised in a motor vehicle is to $22,000. Significant penalties may apply in the event of injury or death.
Deputy Commissioner Thurtell reminded those planning to stay cool in, on or around the water to check the conditions, obey the rules, and look out for each other.
"It has been a devastating summer season, with more than 20 lives already lost in NSW waterways, so all emergency services and rescue organisations are again pleading for people to think before they swim," Deputy Commissioner Thurtell said.
"I especially urge tourists, campers, and other holidaymakers who are in unfamiliar environments to take extra care when swimming.
"At the beach, always swim between the flags and listen to the directions and advice of surf lifesavers - please do not take a risk and swim at an unpatrolled area."
Information about being beach safe, including locations and times for patrolled beaches is available online: https://beachsafe.org.au.
Deputy Commissioner Thurtell added that it was important to look after your health in hot weather - and important to think about the health of others.
"Some people are at higher risk of heat illness, especially if they are older, live alone or are socially-isolated, so if you know someone who may need assistance, reach out to them," Deputy Commissioner Thurtell said.
"There is also a wide range of health information and advice on the Beat the Heat page of NSW Health's website."
Important Beat the Heat advice includes:
For more information, visit: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/environment/beattheheat/Pages/default.aspx
Livestock and pet owners are also urged to look out for animal health by ensuring adequate clean water is always available and that shading is provided where possible. Additionally, no animals should be left in confined, unventilated areas.
Deputy Commissioner Thurtell said the other consideration for the community in extreme heat is the risk of bushfires.
Lighting a fire on a day of Total Fire Ban attracts an on the spot fine of $2200. If the matter goes to court, you could be subject to a fine of up to $5500 and/or 12 months in prison.
Penalties for a fire that escapes and damages or destroys life, property or the environment can attract much greater fines and gaol terms with maximums at $132,000 and/or 14 years in prison.
The can access bushfire preparedness advice and up-to-the-minute warnings on the NSW RFS website: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.
