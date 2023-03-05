Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Free

Update: Total fire ban in Port Stephens as temperature hits 37 degrees

Updated March 6 2023 - 8:40am, first published 8:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE: The Rural Fire Service has declared a total fire ban across the Port Stephens and the Hunter from Monday morning until midnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.