House of the week: 21/4A Blanch Street, Lemon Tree Passage

21/4A Blanch Street, Lemon Tree Passage
Water views for just over $500k in Port Stephens?
No, you're not dreaming: this three-bedroom townhouse has views of Tilligerry Creek from the main bedroom upstairs and balcony.
Enjoying a serene and lush-green location, the townhouse is part of a complex with its own swimming pool, playground, covered pavilion and oval.
With a little work to be done mainly upstairs, the townhouse is ready to move in to or rent out.
Downstairs has been refreshed with new flooring, paint - the palette is crisp white - and split-system air-conditioning for the open-plan layout: living area, dining and kitchen.
The stylish, well-equipped kitchen features a walk-in pantry and overlooks the private courtyard and garden.
The courtyard is partially covered for alfresco dining.
Upstairs are the three large bedrooms with ceiling fans, built-in robes and balcony access, and a family bathroom with built-in tub and large shower.
Other features of this affordable property are understairs storage, garden shed and garage.
This terrific townhouse would appeal to a young family, first-home buyer or investor. A virtual tour is available on request.
Lemon Tree Passage is at the tip of the Tilligerry Peninsula and surrounded by the waters of Port Stephens. It is a nature lover's paradise and popular for koala spotting, fishing, bushwalking and boating.
Beaches, including the netted pool near the Lemon Tree Passage marina, cafes, restaurants and shops are close by.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.