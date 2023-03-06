Defence works on runway fix

A department spokesperson said on Sunday that works on extending the runway had left a "depression" in the asphalt. Some commercial pilots refused to use the runway on Friday and Saturday after several reported issues while landing. Cancelled flights caused travel chaos for some airline customers, including missed concerts, stranded school groups and passengers struggling to find accommodation at short notice in Brisbane, Melbourne and Newcastle. The airport is facing one of its busiest weeks of the year as the Supercars circus arrives in the Hunter for the Newcastle 500. The Defence spokesperson said on Sunday that the Williamtown runway was operating at "reduced capacity due to the discovery of a section of uneven asphalt linked to major runway works".