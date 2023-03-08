Port Stephens Examiner
Sports Shorts: Northern Hawks Rugby League Club and Maitland Pickers go head-to-head in preseason trial match

By Peter Arnold
March 8 2023 - 1:30pm
Maitland Pickers coach Matt Lantry with Northern Hawks coach Brad Tighe. Picture supplied

Northern Hawks Rugby League Club held a mixed grade trial last Saturday at Tomaree Sportsground. The Hawks were very competitive however both teams had players away on representative duties and last year's premiers Maitland Pickers were too strong in the final quarter.

