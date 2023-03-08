Northern Hawks Rugby League Club held a mixed grade trial last Saturday at Tomaree Sportsground. The Hawks were very competitive however both teams had players away on representative duties and last year's premiers Maitland Pickers were too strong in the final quarter.
For the Hawks local talent showed early pre-season form with Liam Walsh, Adam Jenkins and Jesse O'Conner impressive in their first hit out of the season.
This Saturday Hawks will play their final trial at home against the Entrance Tigers, with reserve grade coach Sean Langdon and first grade mentor Brad Tighe using the pre-season match to trial different combinations and finalise their line ups for season kick off against West Rosellas at Tomaree Sportsground on Sunday, March 26.
The Newcastle Suburban Cricket first round of semi-finals were held last Saturday with the Port Stephens teams having a bad weekend. D1 qualifying semi-final; Merewether Lioons Cricket Club (6/135) defeated the Port Stephens Pythons (10/133). In the elimination semi Nelson Bay Turtles (7/189) went down to Cardiff-Boolaroo (2/193). For the Bay, Doug Rowland (61), Matt Palmer 41 off 43 balls, Hamish Bartlett 20 runs and 2 wickets. In division 2 Port Stephens Pythons fell to the Premier Hotel who won a close contest. Best for the Pythons; Shawn Davies was impressive 28 runs and leading wicket taker (4/18), Luke Socha (17). In division 6 Nelson Bay (9/121) went down to Valentine Greens (9/128). Mick Loxley (32) and Mark Fahndrich 28 runs and 2 wickets. The Pythons (10/69) were away to Waratah (2/70).
Nelson Bay Golf Club A grade pennant squad finished their season in style with a 6-0 victory over Tanilba Bay Golf Club.
In doing so they celebrated winning the division 3 pennant and elevation to division 2 next season. The winners for the Bay were Shaun O'Malley, Lachlan Lawson, captain Jamie O'Connor, Will Marshall, Tom Ainsworth and Will Semmens.
Manager and shrewd tactician Peter Gibson plotted the series win calling on his vast pennant experience and strong relationships with the players.
In division 2 Waratah Golf Club clinched the pennant with a strong win over Shortland Waters, Hawks Nest 5 defeated Muree 3, Pacific Dunes 5 defeated Horizons 1. In division 1 Belmont defeated Merewether 5.5-2.5 while Charlestown won a close contest over Newcastle 4.5 to 3.5.
Nelson Bay Football Club are ready to roll into another busy season with the clubs executive president Todd Giles, vice president Rhys Gebuehr, secretary Amber Grosser, treasurer Suzanne Harasti and coaching co-ordinator Steve Punshon keen to make it a successful season for the club.
The summer football six-aside competition was very competitive with over 200 players playing in this exciting format.
The club will have over 600 players registered across the junior and seniors grades this year and are very fortunate to have the Salamander Hotel on board again as their major sponsor as well as terrific support from local businesses keen to support local community soccer.
The club will hold its season launch on March 19 with fun and games as well as the canteen being fully operational.
Also on the day Nelson Bay will play Minmi Wanderers in the second round of the Australia Cup.
The club will celebrate it 50th anniversary in 2024 with a request from the club that former players or committee members with any memorabilia who can help with the history of the club, from the 60s please get in contact to help make it a worthwhile occasion.
