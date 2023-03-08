The Newcastle Suburban Cricket first round of semi-finals were held last Saturday with the Port Stephens teams having a bad weekend. D1 qualifying semi-final; Merewether Lioons Cricket Club (6/135) defeated the Port Stephens Pythons (10/133). In the elimination semi Nelson Bay Turtles (7/189) went down to Cardiff-Boolaroo (2/193). For the Bay, Doug Rowland (61), Matt Palmer 41 off 43 balls, Hamish Bartlett 20 runs and 2 wickets. In division 2 Port Stephens Pythons fell to the Premier Hotel who won a close contest. Best for the Pythons; Shawn Davies was impressive 28 runs and leading wicket taker (4/18), Luke Socha (17). In division 6 Nelson Bay (9/121) went down to Valentine Greens (9/128). Mick Loxley (32) and Mark Fahndrich 28 runs and 2 wickets. The Pythons (10/69) were away to Waratah (2/70).

