It seems that we spend too much time talking about catching fish and not enough time talking about letting them go.
There are certain methods and considerations that need to come into effect when releasing a fish that has been caught either in a net or on a line.
It is in the commercial fishermen's best interest to remove an undersized fish from a mesh net in its best condition as it is for the recreational fisher.
The release period must be as short as possible to prevent any drying and stress. A damp cloth is recommended to hold the fish securely when removing any hooks. Don't squeeze.
The most important point is not to in any way touch or damage the sensitive gill system. Some fish survive far better than others.
At times the harbour is alive with tiny squire which have the potential to develop into 10kg thumping snapper. One that has a lower rate return survival rate is the mulloway which must be treated very carefully.
With the state elections soon to be held I have one request - finalise the modification of the Port Stephens - Great Lakes Marine Park. This has been going on long enough. Surely someone somewhere can make a decision so we can get on with it.
