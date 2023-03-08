SUP challenge
March 10-12: Birubi Beach, Shoal Bay Beach.
The Port Stephens SUP Challenge, a weekend of fun for all levels and ages, returns to Birubi and Shoal Bay beaches. Distances between 3km to 9km, technical and foil. Hosted by Newcastle Stand Up Paddle Club.
Masters sailing
March 10-14: The Bay Sailing Centre, Soldiers Point. Time: Races begin 8.30am. Cost: Free to spectate
Check out the action from the 2023 International Laser Class Association Oceania and Australian Masters Championships, being held in the waters off Salamander Bay and Soldiers Point.
Mini Orienteering Course
March 15: 23 Newline Road, Raymond Terrace. Time: 4.30pm-6.30pm. Cost: Free
Newcastle Orienteering Club is offering free mini courses during March. These are a great introduction for kids and family groups wishing to try a sport that is a little different and a lot of fun. More: Newcastle Orienteering Club website or Facebook page.
Women Who Sail
March 31-April 2: Times: 8.30am-4.30pm. Cost: $50-$190
First held in Nelson Bay in 2016, the annual Women Who Sail Australia Gathering on the Bay is a conference and get-together for women interested in boats. Women converge in Port Stephens for three days of presentations and social events, which this year will include diesel engine maintenance, sail trim, ropes and deck hardware.
Trailer Boat Fishing Tournament
March 31-April 2: d'Albora Marinas, Nelson Bay. Cost: Entry/spectator fees apply
Join over 1,000 fellow anglers, with a large number being junior competitors, and over 400 boats at Port Stephens, for the Club Marine Trailer Boat Fishing Tournament. This is a fishing tournament for small boat anglers of all ages and skill levels with a strong focus on family groups, primarily for people who have never previously entered a fishing tournament
