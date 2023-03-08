The young girls of Port Stephens are being encouraged to get physical and kick into Aussie Rules this year.
Port Stephens Power AFL is in the process of recruiting its first ever under 15s girls and committee member Josie Johnson says there's nothing better than seeing young girls having a go.
"Every girl needs to have an outlet for anger, an outlet for those frustrations and I love watching them grow with that physical contact in that first tackle they make," the senior player said.
"They get up and they've just got this beaming smile, like I think it's really important for girls to have an outlet for all emotions."
Johnson says the physicality of the game also gives girls confidence in their bodies."
"I love AFL because everybody shape has a position on the field doesn't matter whether you're short and quick or whether you're tall and lean or whether you're just built sturdy, there's a place on that field for everybody," she said.
Currently the squad has 10 confirmed registrations but needs 18 in order to take the field this season.
"We're so close which is super exciting," Johnson said.
"We've been building our girls slowly we started with the under 11s and half a 13s and they've gone up to 15s so we really want to keep them at our club."
She said it was also important to keep girls coming through the ranks to have a back filling for a senior women's team.
Johnson said the club is also looking for player numbers in under 17s boys and under 15s boys.
"Then we can have pretty much from Auskick all the way to under 17 and that's super exciting for the club," she said.
She said AFL in Port Stephens was continuing to grow and encouraged people to come and join the club.
"We're still growing and developing our game which means everyone's included, anyone that comes to our club will find a team," she said.
For more information visit the Port Stephens Power AFL Club Facebook page or head down to the Ferodale Sports Complex behind Medowie Social on Tuesdays from 5pm.
There will also be a Senior Women's Beach to Bush AFL Carnival on March 25 at Singleton.
