We may have moved into March and the season of Autumn but there's no doubt that it still feels like Summer around the Port.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Williamtown hit a two-year high of 38 degrees on Monday, March 6; the hottest day there since Australia Day 2021.
On Tuesday, March 7 at time of publishing, the BOM recorded the highest temperature as 37.9 degrees at 3.06pm at the Williamtown weather station.
The lowest temperature was recorded at 5.26am at 21 degrees. The highest gust of wind was recorded at 48km/h.
Temperatures reached 37 degrees in Raymond Terrace and 32 in Nelson Bay.
Moving into the weekend residents can expect a partly cloudy Saturday, March 10 with a high of 31 degrees and possible rainfall on Sunday, March 11 with a high of 28.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities.
