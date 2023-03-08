Port Stephens Examiner
Our People

International Women's Day: Council and Rotary scholarships to help these four Port Stephens women continue to inspire

Three of the four 2023 Port Stephens International Women's Day scholarship recipients. Pictured from left is Tara Kirby-Campbell (Raymond Terrace), Simone Jolly (Tanilba Bay) and Morgan Martin (Brandy Hill).

From creating Karuah's first Aboriginal women's basketball team to helping Port Stephens women navigate the first steps in their careers - there's big plans for how this year's International Women's Day scholarships will be used.

