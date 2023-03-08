From creating Karuah's first Aboriginal women's basketball team to helping Port Stephens women navigate the first steps in their careers - there's big plans for how this year's International Women's Day scholarships will be used.
Port Stephens residents Tara Kirby-Campbell, Menindee Simon and Morgan Martin were named the recipients of Port Stephens Council's three scholarships on International Women's Day, March 8, while Simone Jolly also received a scholarship from the Rotary Club of Salamander Bay.
Each woman will receive $1000 for a project that will benefit the Port Stephens community, in particular women, children and the aged.
East ward councillor Leah Anderson announced the fourth scholarship at the formal presentation lunch hosted by the Salamander Bay Rotary Club in Soldiers Point on Wednesday.
"The theme for the 2023 International Women's Day campaign is Embrace Equity. Equity isn't just a nice-to-have, it's a fundamental right for all," Cr Anderson said.
"This scholarship program highlights amazing work being undertaken right here in our community, celebrating the social, cultural, economic and political achievements of women, and we're so grateful for the contribution of a fourth scholarship, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Salamander Bay.
"I'd like to congratulate the 2023 scholarship recipients, as well as each of the applicants; you're all playing your part to get us to Embrace Equity and are so deserving of recognition."
Miss Kirby-Campbell, 21, from Raymond Terrace plans to use her scholarship to offer music lessons to people who have autism and ADHD.
Miss Simon, 34, from Karuah will use her scholarship to subsidise the costs to establish Karuah's first Aboriginal women's basketball team.
Using her scholarship, Miss Martin, 23, from Brandy Hill will launch the Resume Recuperation program in Port Stephens to run low cost workshops to assist young women find their first job and navigate their career pathway.
Ms Jolly, 54, from Tanilba Bay will use her scholarship to expand the services she provides through her business, Jolly Good Hearing, to the Port's aged population.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said the council is proud to recognise the 2023 scholarship recipients as part of the International Women's Day celebrations in Port Stephens.
"Women make a valuable contribution to our community across a range of different fields, including the arts, culture, environment, business, community, health and sport - as demonstrated by these award recipients today," he said.
"It's been wonderful to see how the recipients of our International Women's Day scholarships have worked collectively to impact positive change since the program was first introduced six years ago.
"We're proud to continue to offer this support and look forward to seeing how this year's winners use their scholarships to achieve their goals."
The 2023 International Women's Day Scholarship recipients are:
Tara Kirby-Campbell, Raymond Terrace
Tara is a 21 year old who owns a music education company for students in Newcastle and Port Stephens with the goal of making music accessible to all, regardless of monetary or other barriers.
After struggling with a disability herself as a young person, Tara devotes her heart and soul to ensuring that barriers of chronic health, disability, sexuality and finance are seen as learning opportunities, rather than a struggle.
Tara currently offers three scholarships to students who show great potential, but are restricted by disability or finances.
With her International Women's Day scholarship, Tara will award an additional three scholarships to encourage young women, particularly those who have autism and ADHD to pursue music lessons, not only as a lifelong skill, but also for therapeutic measures.
Menindee Simon, Karuah
Menindee is a 34 year old who plans on using her scholarship to start the first Women's Aboriginal basketball team in Karuah.
She hopes that the women who play will be role models for their kids, showing them it's okay to have a go.
There's already a team of 8 ready to play and with this scholarship, they'll be able to subsidise the cost of registration, game fees and uniforms and access transport to get to and from the training facilities.
It'll also be great for their health, connection and community and their confidence as they get out into the community and play in competition.
Now, instead of just watching the men's team play, they'll be participating and inspiring future generations of girls.
Morgan Martin, Brandy Hill
Morgan is a 23 year old who wants to support young woman to find their first job through a program called Resume Recuperation.
Using this scholarship, Morgan will launch the Resume Recuperation program, and run low cost workshops to assist young women find their first job and navigate their career pathway.
From resume writing to career planning, how to search for a job and interview skills training, Morgan will hire a venue, advertise and prepare the materials for the workshops and will also offer each participant a follow-up service with one free 15 minute individual coaching session post-interview.
Simone Jolly, Tanilba Bay
This scholarship has been sponsored by the Rotary Club of Salamander Bay
Simone is a 54 year old and an "awesome audiologist" - as stated by her clients.
Simone started her business, Jolly Good Hearing, providing mobile hearing testing service for children in Port Stephens and the Hunter Regions to try and help reduce the long waiting lists for hearing tests for children.
With this scholarship, Simone will expand her services to offer a mobile earwax removal service to the ageing population in both nursing homes and private residences.
The aim is to reduce GPs workloads, provide faster results, and allow the opportunity for ear pathologies to be detected quicker.
