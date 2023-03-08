Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Fares for flights from Newcastle to the Gold Coast have risen by 82% to $230 since the start of the pandemic

By Staff Reporters and Aap
March 9 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Air fares for popular Newcastle route up 80%

The cost of flying from Newcastle to the Gold Coast has risen more than 80 per cent since the start of the pandemic, according to a new analysis of airline competition in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.