Former Hamilton Chamber of Commerce president and Newcastle council candidate Nathan Errington will contest the seat of Port Stephens for the Liberals in this month's state election.
The party finally named its candidates for Port Stephens, a seat it held as recently as 2015, and Charlestown on Wednesday afternoon, hours after nominations closed for the March 25 poll.
The Newcastle Herald has been told the party has been forced to draft in Young Liberal Joshua Beer from Sydney to run in Lake Macquarie after problems finding a suitable local candidate.
Lake Macquarie councillor and businessman Jack Antcliff will take on Jodie Harrison in Charlestown.
Mr Errington ran as an independent in an unwinnable position on the same ticket as councillor Kath Elliott in the 2017 Newcastle local government election and was later embroiled in a bitter dispute with the council over the city's business improvement association (BIA) program.
The former Beaumont Street, Hamilton, newsagent lives at Beresfield, just outside the Port Stephens electorate.
Labor's Kate Washington holds Port Stephens with a 5.8-point margin.
Liberal sources have expressed disappointment at the party's tardiness in finding and naming candidates in the Hunter while Labor, the Nationals, Greens and minor parties have been campaigning for months.
The newly minted Liberal candidates will have little more than two weeks to campaign.
The NSW Electoral Commission closed nominations at midday on Wednesday.
The ballot draws in all electorates will be at 10am on Thursday and pre-poll voting starts on Saturday, March 18.
Meanwhile, a veteran NSW Liberal has been thrown a lifeline and will take on Kiama MP Gareth Ward, whose vote neither major party plans to accept as he fights sexual assault charges.
Holsworthy MP Melanie Gibbons was preselected for the south coast seat, just hours before candidate nominations for the March 25 election closed at midday on Wednesday.
Mr Ward was dumped from the Liberal Party and suspended from parliament last year after being charged with sexual and indecent assault.
He denies any wrongdoing and the case remains before the courts.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
