Energy Minister Chris Bowen launches Hunter Offshore Wind Project consultation, to be held in Nelson Bay March 9

Matthew Kelly
Ellie-Marie Watts
By Matthew Kelly, and Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated March 9 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 9:06am
Port Stephens residents can learn more about the major offshore wind project proposed for the coast at Nelson Bay Bowling Club from 5pm on Thursday, March 9.

A major offshore wind project proposed for the coast between Norah Head and Port Stephens has the potential to unlock billions of dollars of investment and create hundreds of local jobs, according to industry and key stakeholders.

