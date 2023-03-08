A major offshore wind project proposed for the coast between Norah Head and Port Stephens has the potential to unlock billions of dollars of investment and create hundreds of local jobs, according to industry and key stakeholders.
But for environmental advocacy group EcoNetwork Port Stephens "there remain questions to be answered" about developing Australia's largest clean energy project off the area's coastline.
"This development could potentially generate economic benefits and a range of employment opportunities for Port Stephens. However, most of the opportunities will likely centre around Newcastle as the industry hub," marine scientist and EcoNetwork Port Stephens president Iain Watt said.
"So the benefits for Port Stephens remain a little vague, other than perhaps the provision of some limited offshore services."
A 2810 square kilometre area extending from Norah Head to Port Stephens has been identified as being potentially suitable for hundreds of wind turbines that will play a major role in the Hunter's clean energy transition.
The 8 gigawatt Hunter Offshore Wind project, to be situated between 10 and 50 kilometres off the coast, would produce the equivalent energy of the region's fleet of coal-fired power stations.
The project, the second of six proposed for Australia, could be operating by 2028.
The government estimates about 4800 jobs would be created during the construction phase. Another 2400 ongoing maintenance jobs would also be created.
"The world's climate emergency is regional Australia's jobs opportunity and the Hunter is uniquely placed to capitalise on this," Australia's Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said during a visit to Newcastle on February 23 to formally open the project's community consultation phase.
"An offshore wind zone in the Hunter presents significant opportunities to create new energy sector and manufacturing jobs, drive economic growth and reduce emissions."
Mr Watt said while there were advantages to the development of the offshore wind industry off Port Stephens, there were also some concerns regarding increased vessel movements, the disruption to marine life, including whales, and whether the area's infrastructure could support an influx of workers.
"The offshore services industry will likely result in an increase in vessel movements in the Port and surrounds, operating alongside a vibrant and important marine tourism industry that is dependent on a healthy marine environment and interaction with dolphins, whales, and seabirds," he said.
"This increased traffic will have to be carefully managed to avoid conflict, including enforcing speed limits and noise mitigation to minimise impact on the resident dolphin population, beach erosion and impacting seagrass and sponge beds.
"An obvious conflict with this development is that the Hunter Region lease spans the east coast whale highway.
"Tethered installations, anchor cables and transmission lines descending from the installation to the seabed are potential collision threats for transiting whales.
"In other areas of the world, whale migration has been successfully taken into consideration in the design and layout of the installations, allowing for the safe passage of the whales through the lease area.
"These international findings will have to be verified in the local context."
The Greens welcomed the consultation on the offshore wind farm off the coast of Port Stephens and Newcastle.
"As with all major industrial projects, there will be environmental impacts which need to be carefully assessed and managed," Jordan Jensen, The Greens' state election candidate, said.
"We agree with EcoNetwork Port Stephens that there a range of important issues to be addressed, including the effect on whale movements and other aspects of the marine environment, the visual impact particularly from the Tomaree National Park, and other implications and opportunities for the many small businesses in our tourism industry.
"Appropriately researched and developed windfarms off our coast provide a very real opportunity for Australia to escape the stranglehold of oil and gas dependency and springboard us into being world leaders in renewable energy development.
"Unlike drilling for more oil and gas, harnessing the wind for renewable energy is essential for us to deal with the climate emergency. It could also offer many new well paid jobs as part of a just transition for the Hunter out of fossil fuel dependency and into an industry of the future."
Despite having some of the best wind resources in the world, Australia doesn't currently have any offshore wind generation.
The International Energy Agency classifies offshore wind as a "variable baseload technology", making it closer to the capacity of gas and coal-fired power than onshore wind and solar PV.
For context, one rotation of one offshore wind turbine provides as much energy as an average rooftop solar installation generates in one day, with less fluctuation than onshore wind.
At least eight consortia have expressed interest in the construction and operation of the Hunter project.
The $10 billion project would include about 130 turbines located 30 kilometres off the coast.
In February, the Australian subsidiary of the French-based energy giant EDF announced that it had acquired the Newcastle Offshore Wind Farm with the intention of gaining a foothold in the Hunter project.
Many of the Hunter's councils and industry associations, unions and educational institutions have also expressed support for the project.
"If we get this right there will be a lot of people on a lot boats servicing these wind farms, and that means it's a boat we can't afford to miss," Hunter Jobs Alliance coordinator Warrick Jordan said.
"This isn't an industry that will spring up overnight, but we do need to get moving as the competition for investment and supply chains is pretty fierce from nations who have already built this industry."
Mr Jordan encouraged strong participation in the consultation phase.
"We know the local employment and manufacturing opportunities and conditions are important, and we need to get the environmental protection aspects right," he said.
"This consultation and planning process gives a great opportunity for people in the community to bring their local knowledge and priorities to the table."
The federal government recently declared Gippsland off the La Trobe Valley as the first region in Australia to be home to a new offshore wind industry.
The Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water will facilitate community information sessions on the Hunter project at Swansea (March 7), Newcastle (March 8), Hawks Nest (March 9) and Nelson Bay (March 9).
Submissions are being accepted online at consult.dcceew.gov.au/oei-hunter until April 28.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.