Animal Justice Party candidate Michelle Buckmaster has drawn the coveted top spot in the ballot draw for the seat of Port Stephens at this month's state election.
Ms Buckmaster will fill the number-one place on the ballot ahead of the Greens' Jordan Jensen, Informed Medical Options Party's Angela Ketas, Labor incumbent Kate Washington, the Liberals' Nathan Errington, One Nation's Mark Watson and Sustainable Australia Party's Beverley Jelfs.
Port Stephens, the Lower Hunter's only marginal electorate, attracted seven candidates by close of nominations on Wednesday.
Mr Errington, a former Hamilton Chamber of Commerce president and Newcastle council candidate, will contest the seat of Port Stephens for the Liberals.
The party finally named its candidate for Port Stephens, a seat it held as recently as 2015, on Wednesday afternoon, hours after nominations closed for the March 25 poll.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
