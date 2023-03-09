Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Nsw Election

NSW election 2023: Animal Justice Party's Michelle Buckmaster tops ballot draw for Port Stephens

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated March 9 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Animal Justice Party candidate Michelle Buckmaster has drawn the coveted top spot in the ballot draw for the seat of Port Stephens at this month's state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.