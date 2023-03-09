Port Stephens' roads are coming out on top in the countdown to the election with Labor pledging to spend more than $10 million on repairs and upgrades across the electorate.
NSW Labor has pledged $1.8 million to Port Stephens Council and $8.9 million to MidCoast Council to address the road maintenance backlog should the party be elected to government this month.
"Labor's commitment of over $10 million towards roads in Port Stephens will be welcome news for our community and council," Port Stephens' incumbent Labor MP Kate Washington said.
"Residents are fed up with the state of our local roads and sick of damaging their cars. Our community cannot afford to wait for the Liberals to act."
The Liberal and National state government has directed more than $7.5 million to Port Stephens roads in the past four months.
If elected, Labor said it will start detailed planning and early works for repairs and upgrades to a number of roads projects across Port Stephens including Fairlands Road at Medowie, Italia Road in East Seaham, Tomaree Road at Shoal Bay, Rookes Road in Salt Ash and roads around Tea Gardens Hawks Nest.
Labor's shadow minister for roads, John Graham MLC, and shadow minister for regional transport and roads, Jenny Aitchison MP, made a series of road package announcements across the Hunter on Thursday, March 9.
The pair joined Ms Washington on Rookes Road at Salt Ash for the Port Stephens announcement, which was made next to a piece of a car bumper hammered to a tree with "Hell Road" spray painted on it.
In addition to the $10 million for Port Stephens, Labor is pledging to spend $19 million to upgrade two Maitland bridges and $44 million on road repairs across the Upper Hunter as part of its new Emergency Road Repairs Fund.
The fund comprises of $280 million from the Coalition's existing regional pothole repair program, a $193 million reallocation from the government's "failed" reclassification scheme and $197 million in new money.
However, the Liberal government has taken aim at Labor's fund, saying the party is making "fake" election commitments.
Minister for regional transport and roads Sam Farraway said in the last week Labor had twice made election commitments for road projects already funded and announced by the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government.
"The Shadow Minister for Regional Transport and Roads today promised a Chris Minns Labor Government will deliver funding to build natural disaster resilience into the Melville Ford timber bridge at Melville Ford Road. The problem is the joint funding was already awarded and announced by the NSW and federal governments 10 days ago," Mr Farraway said on Thursday.
"This is the second time in a week Labor has made an election commitment on something that is already funded and, in some cases, already in the bank accounts of councils.
"Last week Labor counted our $280 million Regional Road Repair Program in its regional roads announcement in a desperate attempt to try and spin it as a much larger package. That money has already been given to councils who are getting on with the job of fixing the roads you use every day."
According to Labor, the spend across the region is in addition to the Liberal and National Government's pothole funding that has been delivered to councils across NSW since November 2022.
"Labor is offering more than double the assistance to councils looking to repair local regional roads," Labor said in a roads funding statement.
Mr Graham added that Labor's focus was supporting councils to fix regional roads.
"For the last 12 years, the Liberals have overseen billions of dollars of spending on toll roads in Sydney at the expense of roads in the regions," he said.
"Labor is committed to supporting councils to fix the local roads that people use every day to get to work, get the kids to school or get to medical appointments. We will prioritise local roads over toll roads."
Port Stephens east ward councillor Leah Anderson welcomed Labor's announcement, saying roads such as Rookes Road were "unsafe" and "concerning".
"We look forward to better roads for our community," she said.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
