Port Stephens' roads are coming out on top in the countdown to the election with Labor pledging to spend close to $12 million on repairs and upgrades across the electorate.
Labor has said it will put up $10 million to upgrade roads across all corners of Port Stephens plus an additional $1.8 million from its new Emergency Road Repairs Fund to address the area's road maintenance backlog.
"Labor's commitment of over $10 million towards roads in Port Stephens will be welcome news for our community and council," Port Stephens' incumbent Labor MP Kate Washington said.
"Residents are fed up with the state of our local roads and sick of damaging their cars. Our community cannot afford to wait for the Liberals to act."
It comes as the Liberal and National state government has directed more than $7.5 million to Port Stephens roads in the past four months.
If elected, Labor said it will use the $10 million to start detailed planning and early works for a number of roads projects across Port Stephens including Fairlands Road at Medowie, Italia Road in East Seaham, Tomaree Road at Shoal Bay, Rookes Road in Salt Ash.
Additionally, Port Stephens Council will receive $1.8 million and MidCoast Council (which covers Tea Gardens Hawks Nest in the Port Stephens state electorate) $8.9 million from the Emergency Road Repairs Fund to tackle its road maintenance backlog.
The fund comprises of $280 million from the Coalition's existing regional pothole repair program, a $193 million reallocation from the government's "failed" reclassification scheme and $197 million in new money.
Labor's shadow minister for roads, John Graham MLC, and shadow minister for regional transport and roads, Jenny Aitchison MP, made a series of road funding announcements across the Hunter on Thursday, March 9.
The pair joined Ms Washington on Rookes Road at Salt Ash for the Port Stephens announcement, which was made next to a piece of a car bumper hammered to a tree with "Hell Road" spray painted on it.
It came days after Ms Washington and hundreds more motorists were diverted onto the pothole-filled Rookes Road to avoid a car crash along Lemon Tree Passage Road.
In addition to the $11.8 million for Port Stephens, Labor is pledging to spend $19 million to upgrade two Maitland bridges and $44 million on road repairs across the Upper Hunter.
Mr Graham said Labor's focus was supporting councils to fix regional roads.
"For the last 12 years, the Liberals have overseen billions of dollars of spending on toll roads in Sydney at the expense of roads in the regions," he said.
"Labor is committed to supporting councils to fix the local roads that people use every day to get to work, get the kids to school or get to medical appointments. We will prioritise local roads over toll roads."
Port Stephens east ward councillor Leah Anderson welcomed Labor's announcement, saying roads such as Rookes Road were "unsafe" and "concerning".
"We look forward to better roads for our community," she said.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
