After the success of its first fundraising golf day, Port Stephens Legacy is back to do it all again.
Legacy's second annual charity golf day will be held at Horizons Golf Resort in Salamander Bay on Monday, March 20. The event has a 8.30am shot gun start.
Legacy vice-president Doug Jacka said community support was vital to ensure the success of the day.
"Everyone had a great day last year and we were able to raise $13,000 to continue helping the families we support," he said.
"This has become one of our major fundraising events for the year.
"We couldn't do this without our major sponsors or the support from the community."
The major sponsor for the day is once again First National Real Estate Port Stephens, supported by Port Stephens Toyota who have put up a Haval Julion SUV as a hole-in-one prize.
Anyone is welcome to sign up to play.
The cost to participate is $100 for golf club members and $120 for non-members which includes a bacon and egg roll and drink on arrival, lunch, green fees, shared golf cart, gift pack and prizes.
There will be an auction and raffle prizes on the day.
Hole sponsorship is $300.
Legacy, which gets no government support, has been around since 1923.
In the Port Stephens area alone, there are more than 180 war widows and children currently requiring assistance, and this number is increasing all the time.
Anyone wanting to play can contact Doug Jacka on 0417 043 877 or email dmjacka1@bigpond.com.
