Something Fishy: Let's talk about the future of Tomaree Head

With the future of Tomaree Headland under the spotlight it is very pleasing to learn that the magnificent facility will remain in the hands of the public.
Any move away from this should be acted upon immediately. Remember the pearl farms?
Shortly after arriving in Nelson Bay in 1974, I was to learn that the best spot to catch bream was off the Tomaree Torpedo Tube, a short walk towards the point, through the old wartime buildings on the headland.
Sure enough on dark moonless nights in a southerly swell, on the top of the tide, the bream went crackers.
A bit further out, The Gantry, also built during wartime, was red hot for tailor, mulloway, luderick, snapper and drummer. Remember the old swimming pool, long gone?
It was back then that I started to think of the future of this place, which must be the most prized real estate in the state.
Very little has changed at the site since my first visit when my only interests in Tomaree were fishing and kids cricket. Things are about to change in a big way.
My vision firstly features a recognition and an appreciation of the first people, the Worimi, their history culture and great contribution to this area, together with an acknowledgement and appreciation for the efforts and endeavours of the pioneering families. A museum to be proud of.
This community was built on fishing, oyster growing, lobsters, timber, farming, small crops and dairy. The history of Broughton Island back to the 1800s is fascinating.
The war years were of such great significance with the population of Port Stephens playing a major role. The shell grit industry, lighthouses, shark factory, fish and oyster cannery and shipwrecks - the list goes on.
Thankfully the Tomaree Museum Association is very active in the community.
Apart from the museum, I can see a cultural centre, local arts and crafts and of course a coffee shop.
I would hope that the point with the Torpedo Tube and the Gantry remains as it stands, a green space for peace and reflection.
