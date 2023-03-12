It began with a modest raffle. The prize was a magnum of champagne.
And the locals of Port Stephens loved it.
Selling tickets for a chance to win the New Year's Eve bubbly was the work of a group of gifted women.
Their mission was ultimately to build a unique gift store to provide financial support for the Volunteer Coastal Patrol, now Marine Rescue Port Stephens. It was largely the domain of their husband's activities
In the late 80's and into the 90's it became an annual ritual for groups of volunteers to be selling tickets in the various caravan parks in the district.
"I remember we got permission from the Council to do the raffle draw and people couldn't get their hands in their pockets quick enough to be a part of it," Shirley Clark, a volunteer veteran of more than 40 years said.
"The draw was also on top of selling items at the Sunday markets to support the rescue operations."
In the early days the women would work alongside the men selling gifts from a caravan where the men worked the radio communications.
The gift shop then moved to an old World War II bunker which also became the Volunteer Coastal Rescue base.
Today the Marine Rescue gift shop is a seven days a week operation at Nelson Head below the Communications room and next to the museum and the inner light team rooms.
It is unique in its large range of nautical gifts.
Replicas of the Titanic and other famous ships including sailing yachts are on display to be snapped up.
Gift Shop manager Sandra Scheuber said people come from all over Australia to buy gifts for Father's day, Mother's day, birthdays, Christmas presents and house warmings.
"It really is an Aladdin's Cave full of gifts. We have people coming back each year to buy for family and friends. They want something different that they can't get in the big department stores," she said.
"I spend several hours each week sourcing stock from all around Australia and overseas."
Ms Scheuber runs a team of 22 volunteer women who work different shifts in the shop, all dedicated to raising funds for rescue of lives on the water.
Marine Rescue Port Stephens unit Commander Ben van der Wijngaart pointed out the gift shop is a vital part of the unit's operation.
"Without the ongoing support from their sales, we would be unable to sustain the operations of our 24/7 radio and phone communications watch and keeping two rescue vessels fuelled and seaworthy," he said.
"We are always looking for volunteers to join the gift shop team. Not only does it perform a very important community support role, it also provides a strong and much enjoyed social network for its members."
Ms Scheuner and her team of ladies encouraged all men to come and join the team.
