Little pigs racing laps in Anna Bay have raised more than $20,000 for sick kids in country areas.
The family-friendly afternoon of pig racing held Anna Bay Tavern on February 19 raised the record amount of money for Country Hope, a support charity for country children diagnosed with cancer and other life threatening illnesses.
It is a fund-raising precursor to the Riverina Redneck Rally in which Shoal Bay resident Darren James takes part in.
Mr James said the fifth pig racing event "went well despite the heat".
"We raised over $20,000 with the help of our sponsors, the local community and generous donations from both the Anna Bay tavern fishing and golf clubs," he said.
"A big thank you to the Anna Bay Tavern, their staff, the pig racing volunteer team from the Bay and most of all the community."
Guest star of the day and a "great hit" with the crowd was Hephner the Alpaca. Organisers of the Country Hope Pig Races donated $600 to Hephner's charitable cause - beyondblue.
Mr James and The Coasties team are once again set to drive in the Riverina Redneck Rally, which this year starts in Trundle on March 27 and finishes in Temora on March 31.
