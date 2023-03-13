For 17 years Kristen Jones has helped children blossom and grow through her role as a teacher at St Brigid's Primary School.
"Like many teachers, I just always knew this is what I wanted to do," the Raymond Terrace school teacher said.
Ms Jones said seeing the spark in a child's eye when they learn something new is "truly magical".
"It's such an honour to witness these tiny little humans start in kindergarten with us, and watch how they find their way, make friends, and let their light shine," she said.
Her passion for teaching and implementing change was recently recognised at the Emmaus Awards which recognise and celebrate the significant and varied contributions of staff in schools across the Maitland-Newcastle Diocese.
Ms Jones was honoured with the Emmaus Award for Excellence in Innovation for her work in creating a sustainability program at St Brigid's and implementing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture into her teaching.
"Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture is our history. By learning about it, our students are provided with a rich, all-encompassing knowledge of that history," she said.
She said she was overwhelmed with the accolade and was grateful to be part of a wonderful school.
"I look at the staff we have here at St Brigid's and think that any one of these teachers could have been nominated for the recognition of the hard work they put in everyday to educating and caring for all the students at our school," she said.
"We are so very lucky to have such amazing quality staff. I am just one in that team."
Ms Jones encouraged her students to keep thinking "big" and make a difference in the world.
"I love the idea of challenging them to think how they could make a difference in the world, whether that be in their family, at our school, in the wider community, or in the natural world. These students have amazing ideas, all I do is guide them," she said.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
